Perplexity Surpasses ChatGPT To Claim Top Position On Apple App Store

Perplexity has yet to release an app for Android ( Image Credits: X/@perplexity_ai )

New Delhi: In a significant development in the global AI race, Aravind Srinivas-led Perplexity AI has surpassed OpenAI's ChatGPT to take the top spot among free apps on the Apple App Store.

The abrupt surge follows a strategic alliance with telecom operator Airtel, which now provides its customers with free access to the premium Perplexity Pro subscription, which costs Rs 17,000 a year.

Access to several state-of-the-art AI models, such as GPT-4.1, Claude, Grok 4, and image generation tools, is made possible by Perplexity Pro. Additionally, it gives non-paying users early access to the company's exclusive Comet browser, which is currently invite-only.

Even though Perplexity is at the top of the iOS charts, ChatGPT is still the most popular app on the Google Play Store, where Perplexity hasn't yet made an appearance. Another strong candidate, Google's Gemini, is presently ranked fifth on the App Store's list of free apps.