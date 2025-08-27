Perplexity Introduces Comet Plus - A Subscription Model That Pay To Its Publishers

Hyderabad: American software company Perplexity has announced Comet Plus, a new subscription that provides its users access to high-quality content from trusted publishers and journalists.

As part of this new subscription tier, publishers and journalists will be able to earn money when their website’s link is shown in the Comet’s AI-generated search results. This will generate traffic from the browser and use its AI agent to complete tasks on behalf of the user. This will enable people to access authentic information from reliable sources in this fast-paced AI age. With the introduction of this new offering, Perplexity has become one of the pioneer AI companies to introduce a revenue-sharing model for publishers whose content will power its ecosystem.

What is Comet Plus?

The Comet Plus is a subscription tier for users of Perplexity’s AI browser, Comet. Users can access the premium content of the AI browser for $5 (around Rs 430) per month, which will be curated by a group of publishers and journalists. This subscription tier will be free to the already existing Perplexity Pro and Max subscribers.

How does the Comet Plus pay publishers and journalists?

Comet Plus has a unique revenue calculation system. There are three types of Internet traffic: Human visits, search citations, and AI agent actions. The Comet browser sees how the premium content of its publishers and journalists is being searched and consumed. This means that the Comet browser will not only check whether the information has been searched manually, but also see whether it was used for the citations in AI-generated answers or in actions by the AI browser’s agents.

Similarly, other companies such as Meta, Google, and OpenAI have also followed this process and are also pursuing to sign deals with major publishers such as Reuters, Axel Springer, Vox Media, etc, to distribute their content and licence it for AI training purposes. Notably, media outlets that rely on the old model of web traffic and clicks will simply get outdated.

The American software company has set aside $42.5 million fund for participating publishers, which the company mentions will help to channelise the revenue earned by Comet Plus subscriptions into an 80-20 split. This approach is similar to that taken by Apple for Apple News+.