ETV Bharat / technology

Perplexity Comet Browser Launched In India: Who Is Eligible, How To Download

Hyderabad: Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity, confirmed the launch of the company's AI-powered browser, Comet, in India, which will be available to Pro subscribers. In an X post, he mentioned that the AI browser is currently only available on Windows and Mac devices. Meanwhile, Android users can pre-register for the Comet browser on the Google Play Store.

The Comet browser was launched in July 2025 and is built on Perplexity’s AI search engine. It is suitable for businesses, researchers, and people who want in-depth knowledge on specific topics.

The highlight of this web browser is that it comes integrated with AI, which enhances the user experience. It features an AI-powered sidebar assistant that enables users to navigate through multiple tabs and projects. For instance, if a user is comparing the delivery time of a product across various e-commerce websites, then the Comet’s assistant will analyse them and provide the best result to the user.

Moreover, the Comet browser can perform tasks ranging from scheduling meetings to online shopping using text prompts.

Pre-registration of Comet browser

In Srinivas’ X post, he mentioned that the AI-powered search engine will be available for pre-order on Android, though the Google Play Store does not showcase a release date on the marketplace. The same goes for the Apple App Store, which does not display any information about a launch. Notably, the Comet browser was already available via a wishlist, allowing users to get early access.