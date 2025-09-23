ETV Bharat / technology

Perplexity Comet Browser Launched In India: Who Is Eligible, How To Download

Perplexity’s Comet browser can be pre-ordered for Android devices on the Google Play Store.

Perplexity Comet Browser Launched In India, Know Who Is Eliglible To Access The Web Browser
The Comet browser was launched in July 2025. (Image Credit: Preplexity)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 23, 2025 at 1:38 PM IST

Hyderabad: Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity, confirmed the launch of the company's AI-powered browser, Comet, in India, which will be available to Pro subscribers. In an X post, he mentioned that the AI browser is currently only available on Windows and Mac devices. Meanwhile, Android users can pre-register for the Comet browser on the Google Play Store.

The Comet browser was launched in July 2025 and is built on Perplexity’s AI search engine. It is suitable for businesses, researchers, and people who want in-depth knowledge on specific topics.

The highlight of this web browser is that it comes integrated with AI, which enhances the user experience. It features an AI-powered sidebar assistant that enables users to navigate through multiple tabs and projects. For instance, if a user is comparing the delivery time of a product across various e-commerce websites, then the Comet’s assistant will analyse them and provide the best result to the user.

Moreover, the Comet browser can perform tasks ranging from scheduling meetings to online shopping using text prompts.

Pre-registration of Comet browser

In Srinivas’ X post, he mentioned that the AI-powered search engine will be available for pre-order on Android, though the Google Play Store does not showcase a release date on the marketplace. The same goes for the Apple App Store, which does not display any information about a launch. Notably, the Comet browser was already available via a wishlist, allowing users to get early access.

How to Install Perplexity Comet Browser

Step 1: Visit Perplexity’s official website (perplexity.ai/comet).

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download’ button, depending on the user’s system (Windows or Mac).

Step 3: Run the downloaded installer file.

Step 4: On Windows, follow the on-screen instructions and complete the installation. On Mac, drag the Comet icon to the Applications folder.

Step 5: After the installation of the web browser, launch it from the Start Menu in a Windows system or the Applications folder in a Mac device.

Step 7: Now sign in with the Perplexity account or create a new one by completing the setup process.

The San Francisco-based web search engine company has indicated that the Comet browser will be made available to more users in the future, and new features will be added to enhance its performance and stability.

