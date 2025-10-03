Perlpexity Launched Comet Browser For Free Worldwide, A Mobile App To Come Soon
The mobile version of the Comet browser is still under development, which is expected to be launched soon.
Published : October 3, 2025 at 11:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: Perplexity AI launched its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered web browser, Comet, which is now available for free worldwide. This move has been made as the company claims to receive millions of requests faster than it expected. Perplexity AI earlier created a “waitlist” that allowed interested candidates to sign up for access to the AI-powered web browser.
The Comet browser is designed to act as a personal assistant, enabling users to search the internet, organise tabs, draft emails, shop, and more. It was initially launched in July 2025 and was made available exclusively to Perplexity Max subscribers at $200 a month.
Comet is now available to everyone in the world.— Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) October 2, 2025
In the last 84 days, millions have joined the Comet waitlist looking for a powerful personal AI assistant and new ways to use the internet.
How to download the Comet browser?
Here are the steps to download the Comet browser by Perplexity AI.
Method 1
Users can download the Comet browser for free by visiting perplexity.ai/comet.
Method 2
Step 1: Open your preferred web browser (eg, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge).
Step 2: Type Preplexity in the search bar.
Step 3: Click on the first search result.
Step 4: Once the site opens, you will see an option to download the Comet browser, either as a pop-up window or on the right side of the webpage.
Step 5: Click on Download Comet.
Comet browser: Background Assistant and mobile app
In addition to making the Comet browser freely available, Perplexity AI introduced a new feature named Background Assistant for Max subscribers.
The company claims that this feature is designed to operate quietly within the browser, monitoring browsing activity and providing useful insights, summaries, and suggestions to the user. It enables users to focus on more important tasks.
Moreover, the company is also working on a mobile version of the Comet browser, which, upon its official launch, will compete with Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera, and the Dia Browser (once its mobile app is launched).
Launch partners for Comet Plus
Comet Plus is a subscription service that provides users with access to premium news content from major publishers. It aims to establish a new economic model for online journalism by compensating participating publishers based on user engagement, AI citations and agent actions.
Users can subscribe to Comet Plus as a standalone service for $5, or as part of a bundle with Perplexity Pro or Max plans.
Here’s the list of launch partners associated with Comet Plus.
- CNN
- Conde Nast
- Fortune
- Le Figaro
- Le Monde
- The Los Angeles Times
- The Washington Post