Perlpexity Launched Comet Browser For Free Worldwide, A Mobile App To Come Soon

The Comet browser is designed to act as a personal assistant, enabling users to search the internet, organise tabs, draft emails, shop, and more. ( Image Credit: Perplexity AI )

Hyderabad: Perplexity AI launched its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered web browser, Comet, which is now available for free worldwide. This move has been made as the company claims to receive millions of requests faster than it expected. Perplexity AI earlier created a “waitlist” that allowed interested candidates to sign up for access to the AI-powered web browser.

The Comet browser is designed to act as a personal assistant, enabling users to search the internet, organise tabs, draft emails, shop, and more. It was initially launched in July 2025 and was made available exclusively to Perplexity Max subscribers at $200 a month.

How to download the Comet browser?

Here are the steps to download the Comet browser by Perplexity AI.

Method 1

Users can download the Comet browser for free by visiting perplexity.ai/comet.

Method 2

Step 1: Open your preferred web browser (eg, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge).

Step 2: Type Preplexity in the search bar.