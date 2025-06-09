PC Gaming Show: Ubisoft Showcases Morbid Metal, The Rogue Prince Of Persia, And Anno 117: Pax Romana

Hyderabad: Ubisoft on Sunday took the stage at PC Gaming Show to unveil new content for three of its upcoming titles—Anno 117: Pax Romana, The Rogue Prince of Persia, and Morbid Metal. Each game received fresh reveals that showcased new gameplay mechanics, narrative elements, and visual enhancements. Let's take a detailed look at what to expect.

Ubisoft at PC Gaming Show

Anno 117: Pax Romana - Ubisoft Mainz has announced that Anno 117: Pax Romana, the most ambitious entry in the Anno series, will launch on November 13, 2025. This premier builder game, set in the Roman Empire, lets players step into the role of a governor tasked with developing multiple provinces, from the heartlands of Latium to the untamed wetlands of Albion. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, and Windows PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect. Pre-orders of the game are now live. The reveal trailer, featuring a musical showcase of Rome’s statues, is embedded below:

The Rogue Prince of Persia - Developed by Evil Empire, The Rogue Prince of Persia is a fast-paced 2D action-platforming roguelite that has evolved significantly during its year-long Steam Early Access period. Constant updates and player-driven content additions have refined the experience, leading up to its upcoming full "1.0" release in August 2025 on Steam and other platforms. Players will guide The Prince in his quest for redemption, striving to save his people of Ctesiphon from the Huns, wielders of powerful shamanic magic.

Morbid Metal - Developed by Screen Juice, Morbid Metal is a hack-and-slash action roguelite. It features semi-procedurally generated levels filled with relentless enemies and formidable bosses, Ubisoft explained. Players will battle through diverse environmental biomes, from the wastelands of the far future to the overgrown ruins of humanity’s past. A unique shapeshifting mechanic allows players to seamlessly switch between multiple characters in real-time, each boasting distinctive active abilities and stylish attacks.