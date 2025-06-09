ETV Bharat / technology

PC Gaming Show: Ubisoft Showcases Morbid Metal, The Rogue Prince Of Persia, And Anno 117: Pax Romana

Ubisoft revealed new gameplay, narrative, and visual updates for Anno 117: Pax Romana, The Rogue Prince of Persia, and Morbid Metal at PC Gaming Show.

Ubisoft revealed new content for Anno 117, Rogue Prince of Persia, and Morbid Metal
Ubisoft revealed new content for Anno 117, Rogue Prince of Persia, and Morbid Metal (Image Credits: ETV Bharat via Ubisoft)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 9, 2025 at 4:10 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Ubisoft on Sunday took the stage at PC Gaming Show to unveil new content for three of its upcoming titles—Anno 117: Pax Romana, The Rogue Prince of Persia, and Morbid Metal. Each game received fresh reveals that showcased new gameplay mechanics, narrative elements, and visual enhancements. Let's take a detailed look at what to expect.

Ubisoft at PC Gaming Show

Anno 117: Pax Romana - Ubisoft Mainz has announced that Anno 117: Pax Romana, the most ambitious entry in the Anno series, will launch on November 13, 2025. This premier builder game, set in the Roman Empire, lets players step into the role of a governor tasked with developing multiple provinces, from the heartlands of Latium to the untamed wetlands of Albion. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, and Windows PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect. Pre-orders of the game are now live. The reveal trailer, featuring a musical showcase of Rome’s statues, is embedded below:

The Rogue Prince of Persia - Developed by Evil Empire, The Rogue Prince of Persia is a fast-paced 2D action-platforming roguelite that has evolved significantly during its year-long Steam Early Access period. Constant updates and player-driven content additions have refined the experience, leading up to its upcoming full "1.0" release in August 2025 on Steam and other platforms. Players will guide The Prince in his quest for redemption, striving to save his people of Ctesiphon from the Huns, wielders of powerful shamanic magic.

Morbid Metal - Developed by Screen Juice, Morbid Metal is a hack-and-slash action roguelite. It features semi-procedurally generated levels filled with relentless enemies and formidable bosses, Ubisoft explained. Players will battle through diverse environmental biomes, from the wastelands of the far future to the overgrown ruins of humanity’s past. A unique shapeshifting mechanic allows players to seamlessly switch between multiple characters in real-time, each boasting distinctive active abilities and stylish attacks.

Also read: Invincible VS, Ninja Gaiden 4, Outer Worlds 2, And More: Highlights From Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Hyderabad: Ubisoft on Sunday took the stage at PC Gaming Show to unveil new content for three of its upcoming titles—Anno 117: Pax Romana, The Rogue Prince of Persia, and Morbid Metal. Each game received fresh reveals that showcased new gameplay mechanics, narrative elements, and visual enhancements. Let's take a detailed look at what to expect.

Ubisoft at PC Gaming Show

Anno 117: Pax Romana - Ubisoft Mainz has announced that Anno 117: Pax Romana, the most ambitious entry in the Anno series, will launch on November 13, 2025. This premier builder game, set in the Roman Empire, lets players step into the role of a governor tasked with developing multiple provinces, from the heartlands of Latium to the untamed wetlands of Albion. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, and Windows PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect. Pre-orders of the game are now live. The reveal trailer, featuring a musical showcase of Rome’s statues, is embedded below:

The Rogue Prince of Persia - Developed by Evil Empire, The Rogue Prince of Persia is a fast-paced 2D action-platforming roguelite that has evolved significantly during its year-long Steam Early Access period. Constant updates and player-driven content additions have refined the experience, leading up to its upcoming full "1.0" release in August 2025 on Steam and other platforms. Players will guide The Prince in his quest for redemption, striving to save his people of Ctesiphon from the Huns, wielders of powerful shamanic magic.

Morbid Metal - Developed by Screen Juice, Morbid Metal is a hack-and-slash action roguelite. It features semi-procedurally generated levels filled with relentless enemies and formidable bosses, Ubisoft explained. Players will battle through diverse environmental biomes, from the wastelands of the far future to the overgrown ruins of humanity’s past. A unique shapeshifting mechanic allows players to seamlessly switch between multiple characters in real-time, each boasting distinctive active abilities and stylish attacks.

Also read: Invincible VS, Ninja Gaiden 4, Outer Worlds 2, And More: Highlights From Xbox Games Showcase 2025

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UBISOFTTHE ROGUE PRINCE OF PERSIAUPCOMING UBISOFT GAMESUBISOFT GAMES FOR PCPC GAMING SHOW

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.