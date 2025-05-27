ETV Bharat / technology

PC Games Arrive On Smartphone: RedMagic 10S Pro Series With Built-In PC Emulator Launched

Chinese consumer electronics brand RedMagic has introduced the RedMagic 10S Pro and the RedMagic 10S Pro+, which claim to run Steam and Epic Games Launcher.

RedMagic 10S Pro Series With Built-In PC Emulator Launched In China: Price, Specifications
The RedMagic 10S Pro Mingchao Limited Edition will be available for purchase in June 2025. (Image Credit: RedMagic)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 11:49 AM IST

Hyderabad: RedMagic has launched its latest gaming smartphones, the RedMagic 10S Pro and RedMagic 10S Pro+, in China. These handsets will succeed the Redmagic 10 series and are built to provide high-end performance and battery life for mobile gamers. One of the highlighting features of these devices is the built-in PC emulator, which the company claims to run Steam and Epic Games launchers.

This could completely change mobile gaming as the devices will allow users to carry an entire library of legacy PC titles anywhere. Both handsets are equipped with a 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite “Leading Edition” chipsets, which are paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The phones feature indigenously made Red Core R3 Pro gaming processors and a composite liquid metal cooling 2.0 technology. Both devices come with a 50MP dual rear camera setup and run RedMagic AI OS 10.5, based on Android 15.

RedMagic 10S Pro Series: Price

The RedMagic 10S Pro comes in several RAM and storage variants.

The RedMagic 10S Pro Dark Knight/Day Warrior, which comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at CNY 4,999 (around Rs 59,000), and the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant costs CNY 5,499 (around Rs 65,000).

The RedMagic 10S Pro Deuterium Front Transparent Silver Wing with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 5,299 (around Rs 62,000), and the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage costs CNY 5,799 (around Rs 68,000).

The RedMagic 10S Pro Mingchao Limited Edition with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,999 (around 71,000).

The RedMagic 10S Pro+ Dark Quantum model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 5,999 (around Rs 71,000), the Dark Knight and Silver Wing with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs CNY 6,299 (around Rs 74,000), whereas the 24GB RAM + 1TB storage model is priced at CNY 7,499 (around Rs 88,000).

All models are available to order in China starting today. The Mingchao Limited Edition will be available in June 2025.

RedMagic 10S Pro Series: Variant-Wise Pricing
ModelRAMStorageVariantPrice (CNY)Price (INR, Approx)
RedMagic 10S Pro12GB256GBDark Knight/Day Warrior4,99959,000
16GB512GB5,49965,000
12GB256GBDeuterium Front Transparent Silver Wing5,29962,000
16GB512GB5,79968,000
16GB512GBMingchao Limited Edition5,99971,000
RedMagic 10S Pro+16GB512GBDark Quantum5,99971,000
16GB256GBDark Knight/Silver Wing6,29974,000
24GB1TB7,49988,000

RedMagic 10S Pro Series: Specifications

Both handsets feature a 6.85-inch 1.5K OLED BOE Q9+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 960Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. These devices are powered by the 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite “Leading Edition” processor, which is paired with an indigenous Red Core R3 Pro dedicated gaming chip, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Both gaming phones feature composite liquid metal cooling 2.0 technology for thermal management and support 120fps gaming. In terms of optics, both devices come with a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, along with a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. A 16MP selfie camera is provided at the front.

The RedMagic 10S Pro houses a 7050mAh battery with 80W of fast wired charging, while the RedMagic 10S Pro+ packs a 7500mAh battery with 120W of wired fast charging support. These gaming smartphones run Redmagic AI OS 10.5 based on Android 15.

