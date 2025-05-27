ETV Bharat / technology

PC Games Arrive On Smartphone: RedMagic 10S Pro Series With Built-In PC Emulator Launched

The RedMagic 10S Pro Mingchao Limited Edition will be available for purchase in June 2025. ( Image Credit: RedMagic )

Hyderabad: RedMagic has launched its latest gaming smartphones, the RedMagic 10S Pro and RedMagic 10S Pro+, in China. These handsets will succeed the Redmagic 10 series and are built to provide high-end performance and battery life for mobile gamers. One of the highlighting features of these devices is the built-in PC emulator, which the company claims to run Steam and Epic Games launchers.

This could completely change mobile gaming as the devices will allow users to carry an entire library of legacy PC titles anywhere. Both handsets are equipped with a 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite “Leading Edition” chipsets, which are paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The phones feature indigenously made Red Core R3 Pro gaming processors and a composite liquid metal cooling 2.0 technology. Both devices come with a 50MP dual rear camera setup and run RedMagic AI OS 10.5, based on Android 15.

RedMagic 10S Pro Series: Price

The RedMagic 10S Pro comes in several RAM and storage variants.

The RedMagic 10S Pro Dark Knight/Day Warrior, which comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at CNY 4,999 (around Rs 59,000), and the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant costs CNY 5,499 (around Rs 65,000).

The RedMagic 10S Pro Deuterium Front Transparent Silver Wing with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 5,299 (around Rs 62,000), and the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage costs CNY 5,799 (around Rs 68,000).

The RedMagic 10S Pro Mingchao Limited Edition with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,999 (around 71,000).