Paytm Launches India's First Solar-Energy Powered Soundbox In India For Merchants

Hyderabad: Paytm parent One 97 Communications has launched Paytm Solar Sounbox in India for small shop owners and merchants. The new soundbox supports solar charging in addition to electricity. The Paytm Solar Soundbox features a dual battery system that comes with a solar panel at the top. The first battery draws charge from solar energy, whereas the second one charges with electricity. The latter is offered as a backup when the first battery doesn't get ample charge from sunlight.

One 97 Communications, in a press release, mentioned that the new device has been introduced as an "environmentally friendly solution" that uses a low-cost energy alternative energy source. The device is crafted for small-scale businesses which include merchants, hawkers, cart vendors, and artisans in addition to other rural and remote areas where electricity shortage persists.

Paytm Solar Soundbox: Features and Specifications

The Paytm Solar Soundbox sports a solar panel at the top. This enables the device to automatically get charged when kept under the sunlight. It features a dual battery system, which consists of a primary battery that supports solar energy and the second battery stands as a backup, powered by electricity. Notably, the electricity-powered battery is said to last up to 10 days on a single charge. Paytm claims that the soundbox can last an entire day when it is kept under the Sun for 2 to 3 hours.

The soundbox comes with a Paytm QR code which can be scanned for UPI (Unified Payment Interface) payments. Moreover, the device offers 4G connectivity, a 3W speaker for payment confirmation, and support for 11 languages for audio notifications.

Recently, One 97 Communications Limited launched India's first Paytm NFC Card Soundbox. The soundbox consists of NFC technology with mobile QR payments, enabling customers to make contactless payments by tapping their NFC-enabled debit or credit card on the merchant's device.