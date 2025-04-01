This Will Happen If You Don't Pay Your Traffic e-Challan Within 3 Months

Hyderabad: The Centre is planning to impose several stricter punitive measures to recover traffic fines. The Narendra Modi-led government has proposed a new rule in which the driving licenses of drivers can be suspended for not paying e-challan. The vehicle owners will be compelled to settle traffic e-challans within three months or face suspension of driving license.

Moreover, drivers who collect three challans for red light jumping or reckless driving in a financial year could have their driving license suspended for at least three months. Additionally, the draft also suggests linking vehicle insurance premiums with traffic e-challans. This will enable a driver with two or more pending challans from the previous financial year to pay more for their vehicle insurance premium.

Alarming Rates of Road Accidents

Every year, India records an alarmingly high number of road accidents, related deaths and injuries. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari reported that the country experienced approximately 480,000 road accidents which resulted in 180,000 fatalities and 400,000 serious injuries. He also highlighted that out of these deaths, 140,000 fatalities occurred among individuals aged from 18 to 45 years, with especially two-wheeler riders and pedestrians being more vulnerable. Moreover, this leads to an economic loss equal to three per cent of India's GDP, Gadkari added.

Measures from Government

To control this, the Centre is planning to implement many measures. It has increased the number of penalties for various traffic rule violations. In many cases, offenders avoid paying penalties despite being fined. There are instances where the offenders are not able to pay e-challans due to late notifications or errors. To tackle this, the government is planning to implement standard operating procedures which will include minimum specifications for traffic cameras and monthly alerts to vehicle owners about their outstanding fines.

Delhi: The city with the lowest recovery of traffic e-Challans

Statistically, Delhi is the city with the lowest recovery rate for traffic challans at just 14 per cent, which is followed by Karnataka at 21 per cent and Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh at 27 per cent each. States like Maharastra and Haryana have traffic challan recovery rates of 62 and 76 per cent respectively.