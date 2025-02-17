Partial Solar Eclipse To Occur On March 2025: When And Where To Watch

Hyderabad: NASA reported that there will be a partial solar eclipse on Saturday, March 29, 2025. It will be visible from parts of the Northern Hemisphere. Notably, this eclipse will not be complete as the central shadow of the moon will be passing south of the Earth. This astronomical event will be witnessed over several continents, such as Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, and South America. It will also be visible over the Atlantic Ocean and Arctic Ocean.

Even though most of Europe will witness the partial solar eclipse, the best viewing position will be in the far Eastern parts of North America. Astrophiles can easily observe the eclipsed sun rising on the Eastern horizon during sunrise. Importantly, this solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

Solar Eclipses in 2025

A solar eclipse is an astronomical event that occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth line up either partially or fully. The alignment of all three planetary items offers a unique and exciting view of the Sun or the Moon. It happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth. This casts a shadow on the Earth, blocking the sunlight in some areas. This astronomical event occurs occasionally as the Moon does not orbit in the same plane as the Sun and the Earth do.

Earlier this year, NASA predicted that two solar eclipses for the year 2025. The first solar eclipse will occur on March 29, 2025, and the second solar eclipse will take place on September 21, 2025. The latter astronomical event will be visible from the Southern Hemisphere of the globe. It has been further reported that the second solar eclipse will be visible from countries like Australia, Antarctica, and parts of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.