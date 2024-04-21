Panicking after Losing Phone? Relax! 'Sanchar Saathi' Portal Will Come to Your Rescue

Telangana (Hyderabad): Imagine losing your mobile phone all of a sudden. It feels as if the world is falling apart as every single important contact and detail is saved on your phone. However, you can relax now 'Sanchar Sathi' has an easy solution for this.

CEIR: If your phone is lost or stolen, the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) can immediately block and disable it. Not only that, if your phone is recovered, you can unlock and use it. For this, victims who have lost their phones can file a complaint on the Sanchar Sathi portal by giving IMEI and other details. So far 15,43,666 lost phones have been blocked by the victims across the country. Out of them, 8,47,140 phones were returned to the victims.

A check for cybercriminals: Today, cyber crimes are increasing exponentially. Cybercrooks are committing serious crimes by sending malware through links, making phone calls under the guise of bank officials, and knowing OTPs. The source of all these are mobile phones and SIM cards. That is why government administration is taking many measures to control cyber crimes. As a part of that, a portal called 'Sanchar Sathi' has been made available under the auspices of the Department of Telecommunications. Now, victims can go to the site- https://sancharsaathi.gov.in portal and learn the information related to cell phones and sim cards. Moreover, awareness about cyber crimes can be increased. Know the steps needed to escape from the trap of criminals.

CHAKSHU: If you find that cybercriminals are trying to cheat you through calls, SMS, or WhatsApp, you can immediately file a complaint on the 'Chakshu' portal. Frauds like a bank account, payment wallet, SIM, gas connection, electricity connection, KYC update, expiry, deactivation, impersonation (impersonation of government officials), and sextortion can be complained in Chakshu.

Know Your Mobile (KYM): Innocent people are getting cheated on by buying second-hand mobile phones at a low price. In this context, the 'Know Your Mobile (KYM)' feature has been made available to know about the antecedents of the mobile before buying it. The validity of any phone can be known by its IMEI number. IMEI number is obtained by dialling *#06# on one's phone. It should be entered in the portal. If you find that the phone is 'blacklisted', 'duplicate', or 'already in use', it is better not to buy it.

Know Your Mobile Connection (Tafcap): Cybercriminals are committing fraud by buying SIM cards in other people's names. To check on such criminals, DVT has introduced the Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (Tafcop) feature. First, open Tafcap and enter the mobile number. You will immediately receive an OTP. If you enter that OTP and log in, you will easily be able to know the number of SIM cards that have been issued in your name. If you have unknown SIM cards, you can report them and get them blocked. As many as 65,23,541 requests have been received across the country so far, of which 55,57,507 cases have been resolved since the inception of this feature.

Requin: We often see cases of cybercriminals calling from abroad and committing fraud. Even though these criminals are calling from abroad, the number is with an Indian code. But depending on the language spoken by the cybercriminals, it is easy to identify them as foreigners. Such fraudulent calls can be reported through the 'Report Incoming International Call with Indian Number (REQUIN)' feature. With this, DVOT will keep an eye on the respective numbers.