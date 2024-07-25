Professors of Varsities Initiate Research To Produce Oil From Leftover Veggies, Waste Items

Mahabubnagar: A joint research by professors at the Palamuru University (PU) in Telangana and Amity University in Noida is underway to produce oil from leftover vegetables and fruits. Dr Madhusudan Reddy, Head of the Department of Microbiology at PU, and Dr Dibarati Paul, professors of Amity University initiated this project in 2023.

A proposal was submitted to the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) in March of last year. Considering the innate interest of the duo, the board approved the project in September of the same year and sanctioned Rs.45,74,560 for the research project.

The professors started the research work in Noida along with PhD students exploring the topic under their guidance. Machines have already been purchased and the project is targeted to be completed by 2027 post which the report will be submitted to the central government.

Some brands of oil sold loosely in open markets are adulterated with dangerous chemicals, cattle bones, and are made by melting fat, the professors stated. Multiple hotels and fast food centers buy such quality of oil as it is available at a low price, the duo claimed.

Consuming food cooked with such kind of oil increases blood pressure and affects kidneys, liver, and other organs severely. The professors undertook this project to prevent such adulteration and provide healthy oil at an affordable price. Making oil from leftover vegetables, fruits, and skins can also avoid wastage of food and raw materials.

Often food items are wasted when they are produced in excess. This is not the case with oil production. For research, experiments were carried out in Noida by collecting leftover vegetables from the Mahabubnagar Rythu Bazar and other markets in Delhi and the results justified the statement.

As per the outline of the research, the professors aim to produce oil from the skins of vegetables and fruits containing bacteria after they are completely eradicated through the help of advanced machines. We shall have enough clarity about the project by the end of next year, said Dr Reddy.

''Biodiesel is extracted from vegetables, fruits, and other waste items. This system exists in several states of the country. Drawing inspiration from there, we are researching to produce cooking oil from leftover vegetables and waste. There are chances of getting an estimate on this project by the end of next year," he added.