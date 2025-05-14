ETV Bharat / technology

Pakistani Hackers Launched 15 Lakh Cyberattacks On Indian Websites, But Only A Few Broke Through

Hyderabad: Maharashtra Cyber has reported a significant surge in cyberattacks from Pakistan-based groups targeting Indian digital infrastructure, following the Pahalgam terror attack. The state's nodal cyber agency identified seven Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups responsible for launching over 15 lakh cyber attacks on Indian websites, of which only 150 were successful, PTI reported.

In a report titled 'Road of Sindoor', Maharashtra Cyber detailed the cyber warfare launched by Pakistan-allied hacking groups. It identified APT 36, Pakistan Cyber Force, Team Insane PK, Mysterious Bangladesh, Indo Hacks Sec, Cyber Group HOAX 1337, and National Cyber Crew as the seven hacking groups that launched attacks against Indian digital infrastructure.

In a report titled "India-Pakistan Cyber Frontlines: The Invisible Battlefield", CERT-Maharashtra (MH-CERT) said that over 10 million intrusion attempts were recorded within days of the attack, which include a mix of DDoS floods, website defacements, phishing campaigns, and exploit attempts targeting public, criticial infrastructure, defence portals, and public-facing assets.

MH-CERT claims that Pakistani hackers are not operating in isolation, but are collaborating with actors from multiple cyber groups across regions, indicating a loosely aligned cyber coalition. "Their aim appears to be twofold: destabilisation of internal systems and information warfare to fuel panic and erode public trust," the agency said.

According to PTI, a senior official of Maharashtra Cyber said that cyber attacks on government websites in India decreased after India and Pakistan ceased hostilities, but not fully stopped. "These attacks continue from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Morocco, and Middle Eastern countries," he said.