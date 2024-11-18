ETV Bharat / technology

Pakistan's Top Clerics Declare VPNs Un-Islamic: Exploring VPN Use Cases, Associated Controversies

Hyderabad: Pakistan's top body of clerics has declared the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) against Islamic laws as the service enables people to evade state-enforced content regulation or censorship, reported AP. Raghib Naeemi, chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, stated that Shariah permits the government to halt actions spreading "evil", emphasising that platforms posting controversial, blasphemous, or anti-national content should be immediately stopped.

In February 2023, Pakistan blocked access to Elon Musk's social media platform X, but citizens can still access it via a virtual private network. VPN services come across as the best tool to access services and information blocked by the authorities as they help escape censorship by masking their IP address and hiding their internet activity. However, this is not the only case in which a virtual private network can be used.

Uses of a virtual private network

A VPN is mostly used for privacy and security. It helps protect your online identity from scammers and escape intrusive monitoring from unwanted parties. It helps protect your personal data while being connected to a public Wi-Fi service in places like hotels, airports, cafes, and more.

A VPN also allows office workers and college students to access their work or university networks remotely from anywhere in the world without compromising on security. You can also access photos and files on your home/office computer from anywhere in the world.

In recent times, VPNs have also found a use in saving money while booking services online as they help bypass region-based price hikes. Since the IP address masking aspect of a VPN service lets users bypass censorship, it often comes under the government heat.

Ban/Restrictions on VPN services in the world

Since VPNs help people get around government-induced restrictions, it is only fair that agencies don't like people using virtual private networks. While some countries prefer to ban the service outright, others restrict their functions or introduce compliance requirements.

Countries like Belarus, Iraq, North Korea, Oman, and Turkmenistan have banned VPN services, whereas countries like China, Egypt, India, Iran, Russia, Turkiye, UAE, and Uganda only permit VPN services after they follow government-induced guidelines. Meanwhile, the UK and the USA may subject VPNs to scrutiny for national security and law enforcement or allow intelligence agencies to collect communication data in bulk.