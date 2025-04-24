Pakistan Government's X Handle Withheld In India Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

Hyderabad: On April 22, 2025, a group of gunmen killed at least 26 people and injured dozens in the disrupted Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir. The massacre targeted travellers in a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam, in the Baisaran meadow area of the Anantnag district.

While authorities are investigating this gruesome attack, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated. India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday, in a press conference, said that “cross-border linkages of the terrorist act” have been “brought out” during a special meeting of his country’s security cabinet.

Amongst these Indian users who are attempting to access the official X handle of the Pakistan government, a message which showcases "@GovtofPakistan has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand."

India took strong countermeasures against Pakistan following the attack for its support of cross-border terrorism. During the CCS meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

India has also decided to close the integrated Attari Check Post with immediate effect. Furthermore, the country has decided to cancel any visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and has ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours. India declared the Defence/Military, Naval, and Air Advisors at the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week.

As a security measure, India has decided to withdraw its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions. The overall strength of the high commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, effective as of May 1, 2025. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the decisions in a press briefing on Wednesday after the CEC meeting.