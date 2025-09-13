ETV Bharat / technology

In A Sky Full Of Cosmic Noise, Oxford's New AI Tool Helps Astronomers Find Supernovae With Ease

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) have been continuously helping researchers with their work, enabling them to sort through massive amounts of data and reach results quickly than ever. These technologies are now helping astronomers find supernovae in a sky full of cosmic noise.

Supernovae are rare, bright explosions that mark the death of massive stars. However, identifying them is not so easy, as they must be spotted quickly before they fade, while differentiating them from other instrumental errors and known objects. A team of researchers led by Oxford University and Queen’s University Belfast searches for these using the Asteroid Terrestrial Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), a project funded by NASA and led by the University of Hawaii.

Originally built as an asteroid impact early warning system, ATLAS scans the entire visible sky every 24 to 48 hours using five telescopes located around the globe. Oxford processes the data for high explosions beyond our galaxy, which yields millions of potential alerts nightly. Researchers then apply standard filtering and automated image analysis techniques, leaving them with 200-400 candidate signals that need to be checked manually and take several hours each day.

To tackle this problem, Oxford has made an AI tool, called the Virtual Research Assistant (VRA), that can do the heavy lifting—probably using an ML approach—filtering through thousands of data alerts to identify the few genuine signals caused by supernovae. According to the study, published in The Astrophysical Journal, it reduces astronomers' workload by as much as 85 per cent.