Owl's Silent Flight Inspires Scientists To Develop A New Soundproofing Material For Cars, Factories

Researchers developed a two-layer aerogel inspired by owl feathers and skin to improve noise reduction in vehicles and industries across high and low frequencies.

New Aerogel Mimics Owl Feathers to Reduce Noise
New Aerogel Mimics Owl Feathers to Reduce Noise
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 27, 2025 at 12:52 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Owls are known for their silent flight, enabled by their skin and feathers dampening the sound by absorbing high- and low-frequency flight noise. Scientists have taken inspiration from the owl to develop a new soundproofing material, which can be used in cars and manufacturing facilities to reduce traffic and industrial noise.

Published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, the study—Owl-Inspired Coupled Structure Nanofiber-Based Aerogels for Broadband Noise Reduction—details a two-layer aerogel that mimics the structures inside owl feathers and skin to mitigate sound pollution. The new material claims to:

  • Absorb 58 per cent of sound waves that strike it, surpassing the threshold for effective noise control materials.
  • Reduce 87.5 decibels of automobile engine noise to a safe level of 78.6 decibels, which is a better reduction than existing high-end noise absorbers.
  • Maintain structural integrity through 100 compression cycles, with only 5 per cent deformation.

Existing soundproofing materials absorb either high-frequency sounds (like squealing brakes) or low-frequency sounds (like the deep rumbling from a car engine). This warrants layers of multiple types of soundproofing materials to achieve full-spectrum noise control, which adds weight and bulk.

To overcome this, researchers took inspiration from the owl, which uses its soft feathers and porous skin to remain whisper-quiet during flight, to develop a similarly versatile broadband sound absorber.

The noise reduction coefficient (NRC) of OSNAs reaches 0.58 and up to 0.69 with an additional 1 cm back air layer.
The noise reduction coefficient (NRC) of OSNAs reaches 0.58 and up to 0.69 with an additional 1 cm back air layer. (2025 American Chemical Society)

Using a technique called emulsion-templated freeze-reconstruction, they froze droplets of hexane into a layer of soft material, the removal of which revealed a honeycomb-like pattern in the material. They added a second layer with silicon nanofibres to create a fibrous pattern, which turned into a light, porous two-layer aerogel that can mimic the structures in owl skin and feathers.

The bottom porous layer resembles the bird’s skin with microscopic cavities that cancel out low-frequency noise, whereas the top feather-inspired layer, made of fluffy nanofibers, dampens high-frequency sounds.

The researchers believe this study paves the way for high-performance, lightweight, and durable sound-absorbing materials that can significantly reduce traffic and industrial noise pollution.

