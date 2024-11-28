ETV Bharat / technology

DS Group plants India's First Outdoor Liquid Tree, An Art Piece That Works Like 6 Real Trees

DS Group has installed a microalgae-based Liquid Tree at its headquarters with an aim to enhance urban sustainability and combat climate change.

Liquid Tree installed at DS Group headquarters in Noida
Liquid Tree installed at DS Group headquarters in Noida (ETV Bharat via DS Group)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 8 minutes ago

Updated : 1 minutes ago

Hyderabad: FMCG conglomerate Dharampal Stayapal Group (DS Group) has partnered with a climate tech startup Liquid Trees to unveil India’s first outdoor Liquid Tree. Installed at the DS Headquarters in Noida, the structure aims to advance urban sustainability by helping in the fight against climate change and urban air pollution.

The elegantly designed cubical structure houses 1600 litres of a microalgae solution, which captures as much CO2 as six mature trees. This creation is a harmonious blend of nature, technology, and art, showcasing the immense potential of microalgae in fostering a sustainable environment, DS Group said.

The Liquid Tree, an urban photo-bioreactor, is often referred to as a tree in liquid form due to its use of microalgae. These photosynthetic microorganisms grow rapidly and provide benefits such as removing particulate matter, sequestering carbon dioxide, and producing oxygen.

Additionally, the harvested microalgae support a circular economy by serving as nutrient-rich feed for local plants. Unlike traditional trees, which take years to mature, microalgae can be deployed within weeks, making them a viable option for cities facing pollution issues. The Liquid Tree also serves as a visual reminder for environmental action, encouraging communities to adopt and implement green solutions in their neighbourhoods.

Mr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of DS Group, announced the installation of the Liquid Tree as a commitment to environmental sustainability. He emphasised the urgent need for innovative solutions to address climate change and air quality. The Liquid Tree is seen as both a practical tool against pollution and a symbol of society's ability to adapt and innovate.

Abhinav Palaparthy, spokesperson and head of Liquid Trees India, highlighted the significance of microalgae, the original oxygen producers on Earth. He announced the installation at DS HQ as India's first, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable building practices. Palaparthy expressed enthusiasm about partnering with DS Group, emphasising their mutual commitment to sustainability and a greener future.

Earlier this month, a similar algae-based liquid tree was showcased by Dr V Anguselvi of CIMFR, Dhanbad. This "Smart Algae Liquid Tree" (Salt Tree) uses algae from the seabed and can be prepared in days unlike traditional trees that take years to mature. This tree is portable and can be planted on concrete. It emits more oxygen than regular trees and also absorbs more carbon dioxide comparatively. This solution aims to address space constraints in urban areas and support the environment by providing a fast-growing alternative to traditional trees.

