Osmania University Develops Indigenous Microchip, Set For Release In Six Months

Hyderabad: In a significant breakthrough, Osmania University’s College of Engineering is set to launch an indigenous microchip within the next six months. Named 'Frequency Synthesizer', the chip has been developed by Professor Chandrasekhar, Head of the Electronics Department, along with research students. The project is funded by the Central Government’s ‘Chips to Startup’ scheme, with a Rs 5 crore grant.

The Frequency Synthesizer microchip enhances the internal efficiency of vehicles, digital equipment, and other electronic devices. Professor Chandrasekhar described it as a game changer for automobile and electronics industries, stating that once the chip receives Central Government approval, it will showcase India’s semiconductor capabilities on a global scale.

Developed in collaboration with research students from a private engineering college in Hyderabad, this project is a step toward India’s self-reliance in semiconductor technology. The chip will operate with Bluetooth technology and could revolutionize various industries once it becomes commercially available.

Scientists recently conducted thermal analysis tests at the Semiconductor Laboratory (SEL) in Chandigarh to evaluate the efficiency of the chip. The tests confirmed that the circuit within the microchip is functioning properly. The next phase involves time analysis and acoustic signal testing before mass production and official approval.

Last month, a group of students from Osmania University Engineering College developed a cost-effective Sewage Monitoring System, designed to detect harmful gases in sewage systems and protect sanitation workers. Using IoT technology, the device claims to monitor sewage conditions remotely. It alerts officials if a manhole overflows or upon detecting dangerous gases like methane and hydrogen sulfide. The device was showcased at the Sustainable Smart Cities International Conference in Chandigarh and has a production cost of Rs 2,500.