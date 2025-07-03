Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro, Oppo Pad SE Launched In India: Prices, Specifications

Hyderabad: Oppo has launched the Oppo Reno 14 series and the Oppo Pad SE in India. The smartphone lineup consists of the Oppo Reno 14 5G and Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G smartphones. The base model features a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 50MP triple camera set-up, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Meanwhile, the Pro model sports a 6.83-inch 120Hz OLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, up to 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support and 50W AIRVOOC fast wireless charging support.

Oppo Reno 14 5G: Specifications

The Oppo Reno 14 5G features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The phone boasts a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main rear camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera with OIS support. A 50MP camera is provided at the front. The phone has a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G comes with a 6.83-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset boasts a triple rear camera module, which includes a 50MP main rear camera with OIS support, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with OIS support. It features a 50MP front-facing camera. The phone sports a 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging support. The Reno 14 Pro 5G also runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

Oppo Reno 14 Series: Price, availability

The Oppo Reno 14 5G is available in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 37,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 39,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 42,999. It comes in Pearl White and Forest Green colourways.

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage costs Rs 54,999. It is available in Pearl White and Titanium Grey shades.

Oppo Reno 14 Series: Price List Model RAM + Storage Price (INR) Oppo Reno 14 5G 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rs 37,999 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Rs 39,999 12GB RAM + 512GB storage Rs 42,999 Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Rs 49,999 12GB RAM + 512GB storage Rs 54,999

The first sale for both devices will begin on July 8, 2025, and will be available for purchase via Oppo's official website, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Oppo Pad SE

The Oppo Pad SE is available in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 15,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999. It is available in Twilight Blue and Starlight Silver colours.

Oppo Pad SE: Price List Model RAM + Storage Price (INR) Wi-Fi Variant 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rs 13,999 LTE variant 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rs 15,999 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rs 16,999

It features an 11-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The new tablet features a 5MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. It packs a 9,340mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. It runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

Oppo claims that the Pad SE, when switched into Advanced Smart Power Saving Mode, conserves energy by powering off the device after seven days of inactivity, while delivering up to 800 days of intelligent standby. It also promises 36-month Fluency Protection, which guarantees smooth and reliable performance for years.