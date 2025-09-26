ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition With Colour Changing Technology Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Oppo has launched the Diwali Edition for the Oppo Reno 14 5G in India. This special edition smartphone shares the same specifications as the standard Oppo Reno 14. The main highlight of this smartphone is the festival-inspired new mandala art design on the rear panel, which supports GlowShift technology. It uses the user’s body temperature to change the back panel from black to gold. The handset comes in a single RAM and storage configuration, along with festive discounts and other offers. It comes in Diwali Gold colour.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition: Price, availability, offers

The Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. As part of the festive offer, the handset is offered at Rs 36,999. It is available for purchase via Oppo’s website, Flipkart, Amazon, and select offline retail stores.

Interested customers can buy the device on a 6-month no-cost EMI, and additional discounts are available on select cards. They can also receive a 10 per cent instant cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on credit card EMI and Rs 2,000 on credit card non-EMI with selected banks.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition also comes with zero-down payment schemes available for up to 8 months from leading financiers, along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000. The offer also includes three months of Google One 2TB Cloud + Gemini Advanced, worth Rs 5,200, and six months of free premium access to 10 OTT apps with Jio’s Rs 1,199 prepaid plan.