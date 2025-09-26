Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition With Colour Changing Technology Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition supports GlowShift technology, which changes the black colour to gold with mandala art on its back panel.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 10:55 AM IST
Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Oppo has launched the Diwali Edition for the Oppo Reno 14 5G in India. This special edition smartphone shares the same specifications as the standard Oppo Reno 14. The main highlight of this smartphone is the festival-inspired new mandala art design on the rear panel, which supports GlowShift technology. It uses the user’s body temperature to change the back panel from black to gold. The handset comes in a single RAM and storage configuration, along with festive discounts and other offers. It comes in Diwali Gold colour.
Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition: Price, availability, offers
The Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. As part of the festive offer, the handset is offered at Rs 36,999. It is available for purchase via Oppo’s website, Flipkart, Amazon, and select offline retail stores.
Interested customers can buy the device on a 6-month no-cost EMI, and additional discounts are available on select cards. They can also receive a 10 per cent instant cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on credit card EMI and Rs 2,000 on credit card non-EMI with selected banks.
The Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition also comes with zero-down payment schemes available for up to 8 months from leading financiers, along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000. The offer also includes three months of Google One 2TB Cloud + Gemini Advanced, worth Rs 5,200, and six months of free premium access to 10 OTT apps with Jio’s Rs 1,199 prepaid plan.
Every detail tells a story. ✨🪔 The OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition beautifully celebrates culture with Industry’s First Heat-Sensitive Color-Changing Technology for India. Get yours today!#OPPOIndia #PayZeroWorryZero #OPPOIndiaFestiveOffers #ShineBrighter #TumJagmagao pic.twitter.com/SrUVwGLCXc— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 25, 2025
Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition: Design
The back panel design of the Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition features a black and gold design inspired by Indian motifs, including a mandala art design and a peacock with flame-shaped accents representing diyas. It uses a heat-sensitive colour-changing system named GlowShift technology, which shifts the colour of the back panel from black to gold based on the user’s body temperature.
Oppo explains that the colour-changing effect of the special edition handset is achieved by six processes, three superimposed layers, and a nine-layer lamination. The back panel appears black below 28 degrees Celsius, shifts to a transitional colour between 29-34 degrees Celsius, and turns gold above 35 degrees Celsius, with the effect lasting for at least 10,000 cycles.
Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition: Specifications
As the handset is based on the standard Oppo Reno 14 5G, it features a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It boasts a 50MP main rear sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The device features a 50MP front-facing camera.
It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. The handset runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. It has AI features such as Google Gemini and other AI editing and productivity tools.
The phone has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It has a thickness of 7.42mm and weighs 187 grams.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 8350
|RAM and storage
|8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage
|Rear Camera
|50MP main + 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto + 8MP ultrawide
|Front Camera
|50MP
|Battery
|6,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|80W
|IP rating
|IP66 + IP68 + IP69
|Operating System
|ColorOS 15 based on Android 15
|AI Support
|Google Gemini and other AI editing and productivity tools
|Design
|Mandala Art and Golden Back Panel with GlowShift Technology
|Thickness and weight
|7.42mm thick, 187 grams weight