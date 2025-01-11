Oppo Reno 13 5G vs Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G: A Complete Breakdown of Specifications and Pricing

Hyderabad: Oppo has launched its Reno 13 5G series in India. The lineup, including the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro smartphones, made its debut in China in November 2024. The newly launched devices run on MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 chipset and feature a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup, while the vanilla model boasts a dual rear camera unit. Both the devices support 80W fast wired charging and are equipped with a SignalBoost X1 chip.
Oppo Reno 13 5G vs Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G: Prices, Availability
The Oppo Reno 13 5G starts at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB base model while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 39,999.
On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G starts at Rs 49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 54,999. The Pro model comes in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender colour options, the non-Pro model comes in Luminous Blue and Ivory White colourways.
Both devices will be available through Flipkart and Oppo's online store starting January 11, 2025, at 12:00 PM (noon).
Oppo Reno 13 5G vs Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G: Specifications
Display: The Oppo Reno 13 features a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1200nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 1200nits max brightness. The company claims that both devices have an aerospace-grade aluminium frame.
Software: Both the devices run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.
RAM and Storage: Both smartphones run on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with 12GB LPPDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3 storage.
Cameras: Both models boast a 50MP selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera. The third sensor on the Reno 13 5G is a 2MP monochrome sensor, whereas the Pro model features a 50MP JN5 telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom.
Battery and Charging: The standard model packs a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired charging support, whereas the Oppo Reno 13 Pro comes with a 5,800mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.
Other Features: Additionally, the new Reno series features 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C port, and IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Moreover, the Oppo's custom-developed, SignalBoost X1 network chip claims to offer enhanced signal coverage.