Oppo Reno 13 5G vs Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G: A Complete Breakdown of Specifications and Pricing

Hyderabad: Oppo has launched its Reno 13 5G series in India. The lineup, including the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro smartphones, made its debut in China in November 2024. The newly launched devices run on MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 chipset and feature a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup, while the vanilla model boasts a dual rear camera unit. Both the devices support 80W fast wired charging and are equipped with a SignalBoost X1 chip.

Oppo Reno 13 5G vs Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G: Prices, Availability

The Oppo Reno 13 5G starts at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB base model while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 39,999.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G starts at Rs 49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 54,999. The Pro model comes in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender colour options, the non-Pro model comes in Luminous Blue and Ivory White colourways.

Both devices will be available through Flipkart and Oppo's online store starting January 11, 2025, at 12:00 PM (noon).

Oppo Reno 13 5G vs Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G: Specifications