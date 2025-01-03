ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Launch Date Confirmed In India: Features, Specifications

The Oppo Reno 13 Series will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Oppo's e-store. ( Oppo India )

Hyderabad: Oppo India on Friday confirmed the launch date of its Reno 13 5G series in India. In addition to several highlighting features, the company already revealed the design and colours of the upcoming devices. The upcoming handset will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. Both the base and Pro versions will have AI imaging features and come equipped with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The Pro variant will also feature a 50MP telephoto sensor.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series: Launch Date and Availability

The Oppo Reno 13 5G series will be launched in India on January 9, 2025, at 5:00 PM IST. The upcoming phones will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the company's official website.

The base model of the Oppo Reno 13 5G series will be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants. It will come in Ivory White and Luminous Blue colour options. Meanwhile, the Reno 13 Pro 5G will come with 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants. The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G will be available in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender colour options.