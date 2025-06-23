Oppo K13x 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 50MP Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Oppo on Monday launched the Oppo K13x 5G smartphone in India. The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. Another highlight of the device is its durability, which is rated MIL-STD 810-H shock resistance and IP65 rated for dust and water resistance. The device comes equipped with a 360-degree Damage-Proof Armour Body, a biomimetic Sponge Shock Absorption System, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front.

Oppo K13x 5G: India Price, Availability

The Oppo K13x 5G comes in three RAM variants, all of which are paired with 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs 15,999, the 6GB RAM model is priced at Rs 16,999, and the 8GB RAM model is priced at Rs 18,999.

Oppo K13x 5G Prices RAM Variant Storage Price (INR) 4 GB 128 GB ₹15,999 6 GB 128 GB ₹16,999 8 GB 128 GB ₹18,999

The Oppo K13x 5G will be available to buy on June 27 via Flipkart and the official Oppo store. The handset arrives in Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach colour options.

Oppo K13x 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo K13x 5G features a 6.67-inch LCD screen with support for HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display also supports Splash Touch and Glove Touch technologies. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The phone ships with ColorOS 15.1 based on Android 15 and sports Google Gemini integrations alongside other AI features, such as AI Summary, AI Recorder, and AI Studio.

The Oppo K13x 5G sports a 50MP dual rear camera setup (Image Credits: Oppo)

The new Oppo smartphone comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. The device sports an 8MP front-facing camera. The camera system supports dual-view video recording and AI-backed imaging features like AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover, AI Reimage, and more.

The Oppo K13x 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired SuperVOOC charging. As mentioned previously, it is IP65-rated for dust and water resistance and features MIL-STD 810-H durability certification. The phone weighs 194 grams and is 7.99 mm in thickness.