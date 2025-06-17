ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo K13x 5G Design And Key Specifications Revealed Ahead Of June 23 Launch In India

Oppo has revealed the launch date and key details of the upcoming budget smartphone, the Oppo K13x 5G, in India.

Oppo K13x 5G Launch Date Along With Key Specifications Revealed: Details
The Oppo K13x 5G will be launched on June 23, 2025. (Image Credit: Oppo)
Hyderabad: Oppo is ready to launch the Oppo K13x 5G in India. The Chinese phone maker announced the exact launch date of the upcoming smartphone as June 23, 2025. Along with the launch date, the company also revealed a few key specifications of the upcoming budget smartphone.

The Oppo K13x 5G will be positioned in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment, which will feature a 120Hz display, a 50MP AI dual-camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W of fast wired charging support. It will be available in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants. The K13x 5G is claimed to offer a rugged build in the segment, with an IP65 rating.

Oppo K13x 5G: Launch date and revealed key specifications

According to a live microsite dedicated to the Oppo K13x 5G on Flipkart, the device will be available in two colours: Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach. It will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display with a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300, which will come in 4GB and 6GB RAM options with 128GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the Oppo K13x 5G will boast a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main rear camera and a 2MP depth sensor. An 8MP camera will be provided at the front. It will come with a 6,000mAh battery with 45W of fast wired charging support. The company claims to offer five years of battery durability.

It will run ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, which will include AI imaging features, such as Unblur, Eraser, Smart Image mATTING 2.0, Clarity Enhancer, Reflection Remover, AI Motion, Reimage, AI Portrait, alongside other AI features, such as AI Writer, Screen Translator, and AI Summary. It will also come integrated with Google Gemini.

Additionally, the phone will feature an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, ultra-volume mode up to 300 per cent, outdoor mode and glove touch, dual-view video, and damage-proof 360-degree Armour body.

Oppo K13x 5G: At A Glance
Display120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 6300
RAM/Storage4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB storage
Rear Camera50MP main + 2MP depth sensor
Front Camera8MP
Battery6,000mAh, 45W fast wired charging, 5 years durability
Operating SystemColorOS 15 (Android 15)
AI Imaging FeaturesUnblur, Eraser, Smart Image mATTING 2.0, Clarity Enhancer, Reflection Remover, AI Motion, Reimage, AI Portrait
Other AI FeaturesAI Writer, Screen Translator, AI Summary, Google Gemini integration
DurabilityIP65 dust and water resistance, damage-proof 360-degree Armour body
Additional FeaturesUltra-volume mode (up to 300%), outdoor mode, glove touch, dual-view video
