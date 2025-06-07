ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo K13x 5G Confirmed To Arrive In India Soon; Confirmed To Go on Sales Via Flipkart

Oppo has teased the upcoming Oppo K13x 5G, which will be delivered via Flipkart after launch.

Oppo K13x 5G Confirmed To Arrive In India Soon; Confirmed To Go on Sales Via Flipkart
The Oppo K13x 5G will be the successor of the Oppo K12x 5G. (Image Credit: Oppo)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 7, 2025 at 11:49 AM IST

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Oppo is expected to launch the Oppo K13x 5G soon in India. The company has announced the addition of a new smartphone to its K series lineup. It will be the direct successor of the current Oppo K12x 5G, which launched in April last year. The upcoming smartphone may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Notably, the handset will be available on Flipkart after its official launch.

Oppo K13x 5G: Expected Specifications and India Launch

The upcoming K series smartphone is confirmed to sport a durable design and a long-lasting battery, which is expected to compete against handsets that have a 6000mAh battery. The new device is likely to boast AI-powered camera features and ultra-fast charging support, following the recent trend in the smartphone industry. In India, the Oppo K13x 5G is expected to be positioned in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Oppo has not yet revealed any specifications or launch details regarding the upcoming K13x 5G smartphone. It is expected that these details will be unveiled soon in the coming days or weeks.

Oppo K12x 5G: Specifications

The Oppo K13x 5G will be the successor of the Oppo K12x 5G, which is priced at Rs 12,999 for its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ (1,604x720 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 32MP main rear camera and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, it features an 8MP camera. It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The Oppo K12x 5G features a 5100mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging.

