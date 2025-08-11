ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo K13 Turbo Series 5G With Inbuilt Cooling Fan Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

The Oppo K13 Turbo Series 5G is claimed to be India's first smartphone series with an in-built cooling fan. ( Image Credit: Oppo )

Hyderabad: The Chinese phone maker Oppo has launched the Oppo K13 Turbo series 5G in India. It includes the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G handsets. As the K13 Turbo series 5G is a gaming-centric smartphone series, the company claims it to be the first-ever handset series in India to feature an in-built cooling fan technology to keep the thermals in check.

Both handsets come with a 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ display, a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC, while the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G sports a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series 5G: Price, Offers

The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 29,999. It is available in three colour options: Midnight Maverick, Purple Phantom, and White Knight.

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G is available in two RAM and storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 37,999, whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999. It comes in three shades: Midnight Maverick, Silver Knight, and Purple Phantom.

The gaming-centric smartphone series will be available for purchase via the company's website, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores. Interested customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on select banks and no-cost EMI options of up to nine months.

The company has also launched a Turbo Back Clip accessory for external cooling of the smartphone. It is priced at Rs 3,999.