Oppo K13 Turbo Series 5G With Inbuilt Cooling Fan Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: The Chinese phone maker Oppo has launched the Oppo K13 Turbo series 5G in India. It includes the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G handsets. As the K13 Turbo series 5G is a gaming-centric smartphone series, the company claims it to be the first-ever handset series in India to feature an in-built cooling fan technology to keep the thermals in check.
Both handsets come with a 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ display, a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC, while the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G sports a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.
Oppo K13 Turbo Series 5G: Price, Offers
The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 29,999. It is available in three colour options: Midnight Maverick, Purple Phantom, and White Knight.
The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G is available in two RAM and storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 37,999, whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999. It comes in three shades: Midnight Maverick, Silver Knight, and Purple Phantom.
The gaming-centric smartphone series will be available for purchase via the company's website, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores. Interested customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on select banks and no-cost EMI options of up to nine months.
The company has also launched a Turbo Back Clip accessory for external cooling of the smartphone. It is priced at Rs 3,999.
|Oppo K13 Turbo Series 5G: Price
|Variant
|RAM + Storage
|Price
|Oppo K13 Turbo 5G
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 27,999
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 29,999
|Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 37,999
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 39,999
Oppo K13 Turbo Series 5G: Specifications
The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G and the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G handsets feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. Both devices boast a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. While both phones can shoot 4K videos from their rear cameras, the main 50 MP camera inside the K13 Turbo Pro 5G features Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The series has a 16MP front-facing camera.
Both smartphones come packed with a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. They run ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.
The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G is powered by a 4 nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset with a claimed benchmark of 1,660,000 AnTuTu score. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Meanwhile, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset with a 2,200,000 claimed AnTuTu score. The CPU is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
As the Oppo K13 Turbo series 5G is a gaming-centric smartphone series, it features a 7,000mm square VC cooling system. Oppo claims that the new smartphone series is India's first lineup with an in-built cooling fan to keep the phone temperatures cool while intense gaming.
The series features a Neon Turbo design, which includes a Turbo breathing light with two mist shadow breathing LEDs that support eight colours. Both devices feature an IPX6/8/9 rating against water and drop resistance.