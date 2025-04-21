Oppo K13 5G With 7000mAh Battery Capacity Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Oppo has launched the Oppo K13 5G smartphone in India. The handset features an FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It comes with a 5700mm square vapour chamber and a 6000mm square graphite sheet to cool down its chipset during extended gaming sessions. Moreover, the company’s AI Trinity Engine also optimises the real-time performance and battery efficiency of the device.

Oppo K13 5G: Price, Offers, Availability

The Oppo K13 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. It is available in two colourways: Prism Black and Icy Purple.

The device will be available with a bank discount or an exchange offer for Rs 1,000, bringing the effective price of the 128GB variant to Rs 16,999 and the 256GB variant to Rs 18,999. The Oppo K135G will go on sale on April 25, 2025, at 12 PM, and will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Oppo India website, and offline retail stores.

Oppo K13 5G: Specifications

The Oppo K13 5G has a boxy design with a thickness of 8.45mm and a weight of 208 grams. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It boasts a dual rear camera, including a 50MP main rear camera and a 2MP sensor. A 16MP camera is provided at the front.

The Oppo K13 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. Notably, it is the second smartphone in India with a big battery capacity. The first place goes to iQOO Z10 5G and its 7,300mAh battery. The Oppo K13 5G runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box with two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

