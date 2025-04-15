Oppo K13 5G Launch Date And Key Specifications Revealed, Will Come With 7,000mAh Battery And SD6 Gen 4 Chip

Hyderabad: Oppo will launch the Oppo K13 5G smartphone in India. The company has officially revealed the launch date and key features of the device. The phone will launch on April 21, 2025, and its key features have been published on Flipkart, indicating the phone will be available for retail on the e-commerce website after launch. It is expected to feature a flat 120Hz AMOLED display with a splash touch.

Oppo claims that the handset will pack a monster battery with fast charging and a new Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It will boast a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main rear shooter. The Oppo K13 5G will be available in two colours: Icy Purple and Prism Black. It will run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. Additionally, the device will come with AI features for imaging and daily tasks and will succeed the Oppo K12 5G in India.

Oppo K13 5G: Key Features

According to a live microsite published on Flipkart, the Oppo K13 5G will feature a 6.6-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits of peak brightness, blue-light eye protection, and splash touch. It will be powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, which has an AnTuTu score of more than 7.9 lakh, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset will boast a dual rear camera setup, which will include a 50MP primary rear camera with AI imaging features such as AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser, and AI Clarity Enhancer.

The Oppo K13 5G will house a 7000mAh Graphite battery with 80W of SUPERVOCC charging support. As per the microsite, the battery is claimed to have a durability of 5 years. It is expected that the device will run ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

The Oppo K13 5G will feature a 5700mm square ultra-large enhanced Vapour cooling chamber with 6000mm square of graphite for enhanced cooling. Additionally, the device will feature AI features such as AI Summary, Screen Translator, and AI Writer to enhance daily tasks. Moreover, the handset will have an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It will weigh 208 grams and is 8.45 mm thick.

