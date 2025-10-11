ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch Confirmed At IMC 2025: Dimensity 9500, 200MP Telephoto Camera, And More

Along with the new chipset, the Find X9 Series will be paired with an Arm G1-Ultra GPU for graphics. The new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor is claimed to offer 33 per cent better graphics output and 42 per cent enhanced performance compared to its predecessor.

Hyderabad: Oppo has confirmed to launch its upcoming smartphone, Oppo Find X9 Series, in India next month. It was announced at the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 in Delhi NCR. The Chinese phone maker earlier announced its partnership with MediaTek for this smartphone series, which will be powered by the new Dimensity 9500 SoC. It is worth noting that the Oppo Find X9 Series will be among the first smartphone series to feature this chipset from MediaTek.

Oppo has stated that the Find X9 Series will feature a custom cooling system, which will allow gamers to enjoy a high frame rate even during graphics-intensive gaming.

The Oppo Find X9 Series will be launched in China on October 16, 2025. Pre-orders for the phone series have already begun in China. As per the specifications revealed in China, the Find X9 Series will feature up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The rear camera setup of the Oppo Find X9 Series will be made in collaboration with Hasselblad. According to the teaser, this phone series will feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with a focal length of 70mm.

A Hasselblad professional photography kit will also be included with the phone.

The Oppo Find X9 Series comes in Chasing Red, Velvet Titanium, Frosty White, and Fog Black, based on their variants. (Image Credit: Oppo)

The Find X9 Pro will be available in Chasing Red, Velvet Titanium, and Frosty White shades, while the Find X9 will be available in Fog Black. It is expected that the standard model, Find X9, could pack a 7,000mAh battery, while the Pro model is likely to house a 7,500mAh battery.

The Oppo Find X9 Series will run ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.