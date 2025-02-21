Oppo Find N5 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched Globally As World's Thinnest Foldable Phone

Hyderabad: Oppo has launched the book-styled foldable smartphone Oppo Find N5 globally. The phone is a predecessor to the Oppo Find N3 launched in 2023. The newly launched Find N5 comes with an 8.12-inch LTPO foldable AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.
Oppo claims the phone to be the "world's thinnest foldable" smartphone measuring 8.93 mm when folded and weighing 229 grams. It measures around the same as the 8.3mm thickness of the iPhone 16 Pro. We measure the thickness of foldable devices when they are folded because otherwise, the Huawei Mate XT triple-foldable phone would steal the spotlight with its unfolded thickness of 3.6 mm.
Other highlights of the Oppo Find N5 smartphone include a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.
Oppo Find N5: Price
The Oppo Find N5 is priced at SGD 2,499 (around Rs 1.62 lakhs) for the sole 16GB + 512GB storage variant in Singapore. The phone is currently available for a discounted price of S$2,100 for pre-order and will be available for purchase in the country starting from February 28, 2025. Moreover, the phone comes in two colours-- Cosmic Black and Misty White.
Oppo Find N5: Specifications and Features
When unfolded, the Oppo Find N5 comes with an 8.12-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. The cover screen of the foldable device features a 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 431 ppi pixel density. The Find N5 is powered by a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with an Adreno 830 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.
🤏 4.21mm unfolded— OPPO (@oppo) February 20, 2025
🦾 Titanium Alloy Flexion Hinge
🔋 5600mAh Big Battery
There's a reason we're calling it #SlimYetPowerful#OPPOFindN5 pic.twitter.com/vnfo9RufMz
For optics, the Find N5 boasts a Hasselblad triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) support, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom OIS support, and a 50MP ultrawide-angle lens with a 116-degree field of view and OIS support. The device sports an 8MP selfie camera located in both inner and outer screens.
The phone runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and is available with AI features, such as AI Clarity Enhance, AI Erase, and more.