Oppo F31 Series Launch Date Announced, Will Come With AI Voice Scribe Feature: Expected Price, Specifications

The upcoming Oppo F31 Series 5G is expected to feature the Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro, and Oppo F31 Pro Plus handsets.

The Oppo F31 Series will come with an AI feature for live call translation, named AI Voice Scribe. (Image Credit: Oppo)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 9, 2025 at 1:52 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone, Oppo F31 series 5G, in India. It would include the Oppo F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro Plus. According to the company, the Oppo F31 series will feature a durable and premium design, making it capable of withstanding tough conditions.

Oppo F31 Series 5G: Launch date

Oppo shared an official post on X, showcasing the launch date of the Oppo F31 series. It is slated to launch on September 15, 2025, at 12 PM (IST). In the post, the company mentioned that the upcoming handset will offer a smooth user experience and powerful performance. The post also contained a poster highlighting the Oppo F31 Series 5G as “Durable Champion”, meaning the upcoming smartphone will have a durable body.

The Oppo F31 Series 5G is expected to come in two colour options: Gold and Deep Blue.

Oppo has also confirmed that the upcoming handset will come with an AI feature, named AI Voice Scribe. This feature allows the device to live-translate phone calls to the user's preferred language. The X post from Oppo showcases how the user received a Hindi-to-Malayalam translated call, indicating that the upcoming F31 Series 5G could translate Indian languages as well.

Oppo F31 Series 5G: Expected prices

The base variant, Oppo F31 5G, is expected to be launched under Rs 20,000, while the Oppo F31 Pro 5G and F31 Pro Plus 5G could be placed under the Rs 35,000 price range in India.

Oppo F31 Series 5G: Expected specifications

The Oppo F31 series might carry triple IP ratings—IP66 for dust and water resistance, IP68 for submersion of the device up to 1.5 metres, and IP69 for protection against high-pressure jets.

The Oppo F29 series and A25 Pro 5G handsets have been confirmed to be tested against 18 liquids, which include coffee, juice, soapy water, milk, and more, suggesting support for varied levels of ingress protection.

Moreover, the Oppo F31 series might also feature water-sealed microphones, reinforced SIM trays, and a speaker drainage system, which would make sure that the device would still perform even after being exposed to liquid.

For drop protection, Oppo is also expected to incorporate a 360-degree Armour body, with MIL-STD-810H standards. It would protect the handset against extreme temperatures, dust, sand, and shock.

Oppo F31 Series will come in two colour options (Image Credit: Oppo)

The upcoming Oppo F31 models are expected to feature an AMOLED display, with a 6.8-inch display on the F31 Pro Plus 5G variant, and a 6.57-inch display on the F31 Pro 5G and F31 5G models. The entire series could pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, reverse charging, and bypass charging.

Key details of the Oppo F31 series 5G are still under wraps, but Oppo is expected to share them within the upcoming days.

