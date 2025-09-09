ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo F31 Series Launch Date Announced, Will Come With AI Voice Scribe Feature: Expected Price, Specifications

The Oppo F31 Series will come with an AI feature for live call translation, named AI Voice Scribe. ( Image Credit: Oppo )

Hyderabad: Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone, Oppo F31 series 5G, in India. It would include the Oppo F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro Plus. According to the company, the Oppo F31 series will feature a durable and premium design, making it capable of withstanding tough conditions.

Oppo F31 Series 5G: Launch date

Oppo shared an official post on X, showcasing the launch date of the Oppo F31 series. It is slated to launch on September 15, 2025, at 12 PM (IST). In the post, the company mentioned that the upcoming handset will offer a smooth user experience and powerful performance. The post also contained a poster highlighting the Oppo F31 Series 5G as “Durable Champion”, meaning the upcoming smartphone will have a durable body.

The Oppo F31 Series 5G is expected to come in two colour options: Gold and Deep Blue.

Oppo has also confirmed that the upcoming handset will come with an AI feature, named AI Voice Scribe. This feature allows the device to live-translate phone calls to the user's preferred language. The X post from Oppo showcases how the user received a Hindi-to-Malayalam translated call, indicating that the upcoming F31 Series 5G could translate Indian languages as well.

Oppo F31 Series 5G: Expected prices