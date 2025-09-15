ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo F31 5G Series With 7,000mAh Battery, IP68 & IP69 Ratings Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Oppo has launched the Oppo F31 5G Series in India. It includes the Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G, and Oppo F31 Pro Plus. All these handsets come with a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging alongside reverse charging and bypass charging support.

Featuring a 360-degree Armour body, all three phones also come with IP69 + IP68 + IP66 certifications for water and dust resistance. The entire lineup runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 with two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

Oppo F31 5G Series: Price, availability, offers

The Oppo F31 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 24,999. It is available in Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, and Bloom Red shades.