Oppo F31 5G Series With 7,000mAh Battery, IP68 & IP69 Ratings Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Oppo F31 5G Series includes the Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G, and Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G handsets.

Oppo F31 5G Series Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Oppo F31 5G Series run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. (Image Credit: Oppo)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 15, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST

Hyderabad: Oppo has launched the Oppo F31 5G Series in India. It includes the Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G, and Oppo F31 Pro Plus. All these handsets come with a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging alongside reverse charging and bypass charging support.

Featuring a 360-degree Armour body, all three phones also come with IP69 + IP68 + IP66 certifications for water and dust resistance. The entire lineup runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 with two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

Oppo F31 5G Series: Price, availability, offers

The Oppo F31 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 24,999. It is available in Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, and Bloom Red shades.

The Oppo F31 Pro 5G comes in three RAM + storage variants, priced at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 28,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 30,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is available in Space Grey and Desert Gold colourways.

The top-spec Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G comes in two RAM + storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 32,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 34,999. It is available in Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festive Pink shades.

The Pro models of the Oppo F31 5G Series will be sold on Oppo’s online and offline stores, Flipkart, and Amazon from September 27, 2025.

(This is a developing story.)

