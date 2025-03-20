ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo F29 Series With 50MP Camera, Up To 6500mAh Battery Launched In India: Prices, Specifications

Oppo has launched the Oppo F29 series in India. The series consists of Oppo F29 5G and Oppo F29 Pro 5G smartphones.

Oppo F29 Series, With 360-degree Body Armour And Military Certification Launched In India
The Oppo F29 5G series is the successor of the Oppo F27 5G launched in India. (Image Credit: Oppo)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Hyderabad: Oppo on Thursday launched the Oppo F29 series in India. The lineup consists of Oppo F29 5G and Oppo F29 Pro 5G smartphones. The standard variant starts from Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the Pro variant starts from Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

The company claims the devices to be "Durable Champions" as the series features a 360-degree Armour Body and a military-grade MIL-STD-810H-2022 certification. Both devices sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 50MP main camera. Both handsets run ColorOS 15.0 based on Android 15.

Oppo F29 5G Series: Price, Offers, Sale Date

In India, the Oppo F29 5G comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 25,999. The device is available in Solid Purple and Glacier Blue shades.

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G is available in three RAM + storage configurations. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 27,999, the 8GB + 256GB is priced at Rs 29,999, and the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 31,999. The handset is available in Marble White and Granite Black colourways.

ModelRAM + StoragePriceColour Options
Oppo F29 5G8GB + 128GBRs 23,999Solid Purple, Glacier Blue
8GB + 256GBRs 25,999Solid Purple, Glacier Blue
Oppo F29 Pro 5G8GB + 128GBRs 27,999Marble White, Granite Black
8GB + 256GBRs 29,999Marble White, Granite Black
12GB + 256GBRs 31,999Marble White, Granite Black

The pre-orders for the Oppo F29 series are already live, allowing consumers to avail of a 10 per cent instant bank discount and up to Rs 2,500 exchange bonus. Deliveries for the F29 5G will commence on March 27, 2025, whereas deliveries for the F29 Pro 5G will start on April 1, 2025. The F29 5G series will be available for sale via Flipkart, Amazon, and the company's website.

Oppo F29 Series: Specifications

The Oppo F29 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1,080 X 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The Oppo F29 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset features a 50MP primary rear camera with EIS support and a 2MP monochrome lens. It has a 16MP front-facing camera. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1,080 X 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The Oppo F29 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset features a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS and EIS support and a 2MP monochrome lens. It has a 16MP front-facing camera. The smartphone houses a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

The Oppo F29 5G series claims to enable underwater photography as it features an IP69 + IP68 + IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. Moreover, the Oppo F29 series features 360-degree body armour and a military standard MIL-STD-810H-2022 certification. It supports a dual 5G SIM connectivity which claims to offer a 300 per cent network boost.

Hyderabad: Oppo on Thursday launched the Oppo F29 series in India. The lineup consists of Oppo F29 5G and Oppo F29 Pro 5G smartphones. The standard variant starts from Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the Pro variant starts from Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

The company claims the devices to be "Durable Champions" as the series features a 360-degree Armour Body and a military-grade MIL-STD-810H-2022 certification. Both devices sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 50MP main camera. Both handsets run ColorOS 15.0 based on Android 15.

Oppo F29 5G Series: Price, Offers, Sale Date

In India, the Oppo F29 5G comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 25,999. The device is available in Solid Purple and Glacier Blue shades.

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G is available in three RAM + storage configurations. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 27,999, the 8GB + 256GB is priced at Rs 29,999, and the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 31,999. The handset is available in Marble White and Granite Black colourways.

ModelRAM + StoragePriceColour Options
Oppo F29 5G8GB + 128GBRs 23,999Solid Purple, Glacier Blue
8GB + 256GBRs 25,999Solid Purple, Glacier Blue
Oppo F29 Pro 5G8GB + 128GBRs 27,999Marble White, Granite Black
8GB + 256GBRs 29,999Marble White, Granite Black
12GB + 256GBRs 31,999Marble White, Granite Black

The pre-orders for the Oppo F29 series are already live, allowing consumers to avail of a 10 per cent instant bank discount and up to Rs 2,500 exchange bonus. Deliveries for the F29 5G will commence on March 27, 2025, whereas deliveries for the F29 Pro 5G will start on April 1, 2025. The F29 5G series will be available for sale via Flipkart, Amazon, and the company's website.

Oppo F29 Series: Specifications

The Oppo F29 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1,080 X 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The Oppo F29 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset features a 50MP primary rear camera with EIS support and a 2MP monochrome lens. It has a 16MP front-facing camera. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1,080 X 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The Oppo F29 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset features a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS and EIS support and a 2MP monochrome lens. It has a 16MP front-facing camera. The smartphone houses a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

The Oppo F29 5G series claims to enable underwater photography as it features an IP69 + IP68 + IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. Moreover, the Oppo F29 series features 360-degree body armour and a military standard MIL-STD-810H-2022 certification. It supports a dual 5G SIM connectivity which claims to offer a 300 per cent network boost.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OPPO F29 5G SERIES PRICEOPPO F29 5G SERIES SPECIFICATIONSOPPO F29 5G SERIES OFFERSOPPOOPPO F29 5G SERIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.