Oppo F29 Series With 50MP Camera, Up To 6500mAh Battery Launched In India: Prices, Specifications

Hyderabad: Oppo on Thursday launched the Oppo F29 series in India. The lineup consists of Oppo F29 5G and Oppo F29 Pro 5G smartphones. The standard variant starts from Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the Pro variant starts from Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

The company claims the devices to be "Durable Champions" as the series features a 360-degree Armour Body and a military-grade MIL-STD-810H-2022 certification. Both devices sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 50MP main camera. Both handsets run ColorOS 15.0 based on Android 15.

Oppo F29 5G Series: Price, Offers, Sale Date

In India, the Oppo F29 5G comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 25,999. The device is available in Solid Purple and Glacier Blue shades.

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G is available in three RAM + storage configurations. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 27,999, the 8GB + 256GB is priced at Rs 29,999, and the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 31,999. The handset is available in Marble White and Granite Black colourways.

Model RAM + Storage Price Colour Options Oppo F29 5G 8GB + 128GB Rs 23,999 Solid Purple, Glacier Blue 8GB + 256GB Rs 25,999 Solid Purple, Glacier Blue Oppo F29 Pro 5G 8GB + 128GB Rs 27,999 Marble White, Granite Black 8GB + 256GB Rs 29,999 Marble White, Granite Black 12GB + 256GB Rs 31,999 Marble White, Granite Black

The pre-orders for the Oppo F29 series are already live, allowing consumers to avail of a 10 per cent instant bank discount and up to Rs 2,500 exchange bonus. Deliveries for the F29 5G will commence on March 27, 2025, whereas deliveries for the F29 Pro 5G will start on April 1, 2025. The F29 5G series will be available for sale via Flipkart, Amazon, and the company's website.

Oppo F29 Series: Specifications

The Oppo F29 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1,080 X 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The Oppo F29 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset features a 50MP primary rear camera with EIS support and a 2MP monochrome lens. It has a 16MP front-facing camera. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1,080 X 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The Oppo F29 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset features a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS and EIS support and a 2MP monochrome lens. It has a 16MP front-facing camera. The smartphone houses a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

The Oppo F29 5G series claims to enable underwater photography as it features an IP69 + IP68 + IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. Moreover, the Oppo F29 series features 360-degree body armour and a military standard MIL-STD-810H-2022 certification. It supports a dual 5G SIM connectivity which claims to offer a 300 per cent network boost.