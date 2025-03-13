Oppo F29 5G Series India Launch Date Announced, Claims To Feature Extreme Durability, IP68/69 Rating

Hyderabad: Oppo has officially confirmed the launch date of the Oppo F29 5G series in India. The smartphone series will consist of Oppo F29 5G and Oppo F29 Pro 5G smartphones and will be sold via e-commerce websites and Oppo e-stores. The company has already confirmed key features, colour options, and availability details of the upcoming smartphone lineup. Notably, the Oppo F29 5G series will succeed the Oppo F27 5G launched last August in India.

Oppo F29 5G Series: India Launch

In an X post, the Chinese mobile manufacturer confirmed that it will launch the Oppo F29 5G series in India on March 20, 2025, at 12 PM IST. After the launch, the F29 5G series will be available for purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart, and Oppo India e-stores. Moreover, a press release confirmed that the standard Oppo F29 5G model will be available in Glacier Blue and Solid Purple colours, while the Pro variant will come in Granite Black and Marble White shades.

Oppo F29 5G Series: Specifications

Oppo claims that the F29 5G series smartphones are "durable champions" and will have a 360-degree Armour Body and a military-grade MIL-STD-810H-2022 certification. Notably, the F29 5G series is said to be tested by SGS in India and claims to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance. Moreover, the devices in this series will feature Sponge Bionic Cushioning, Raised Cirner Design Cover, Lens Protection Ring, and Aerospace-grade aluminium alloy internal frame. Oppo recently hosted an event where it showcased the toughness and ingress protection properties of the device.

The Oppo F29 5G series will have a 7.55mm slim body and weigh 180 grams. Furthermore, the phones will support underwater photography. Notably, the Oppo F29 Pro 5G handset will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G could be priced under Rs 25,000 in India. The phone is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, the device is tipped to be available in two RAM and storage variants options-- 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.