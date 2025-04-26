ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo A5 Pro 5G vs Vivo T4 5G: A Quick Comparison Among Mid-Range Smartphones

Hyderabad: Oppo recently launched the mid-range smartphone Oppo A5 Pro 5G in India. It comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with a range of protective features, which includes a 360 Armoured body and an IP69 rating. To know whether this smartphone is value for money or not, one must compare it against another phone in the same segment. So to evaluate the device, we have compared it against the Vivo T4 5G, which was also recently launched in India. The Vivo T4 5G features some advanced features. So, let’s take a quick look at the comparison between the Oppo A5 Pro 5G and the Vivo T4 5G in India.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G vs Vivo T4 5G

Price: The newly launched Oppo A5 Pro 5G comes in two variants. The 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 19,999. Meanwhile, the Vivo T4 5G is available in three variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 21,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 25,999.

Design: The Oppo A5 Pro 5G comes in a rectangular design with rounded corners. The rear panel of the phone packs a dual-camera along with an LED flash unit in its camera module island. It comes in two colourways: Mocha Brown and Feather Blue. On the other hand, the Vivo T4 5G boasts a rectangular design with rounded corners and a 3D curve on both edges of the phone, offering a premium hands-on experience. At the rear, the device boasts a circular camera module consisting of a dual camera setup. The handset comes in Phantom Grey and Emerald Blaze.

Display: The Oppo A5 Pro 5G features a 6.67 inch (1604 x 720 pixels) resolution HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1000 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Meanwhile, the Vivo T4 5G comes with a 6.77-inch quad-curved (2392 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 5000 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Processor: The A5 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, whereas the T4 5G comes equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.