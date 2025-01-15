ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Introduces 'Tasks', A Virtual Assistant-Like Feature To Rival Siri and Alexa

Hyderabad: OpenAI on Tuesday announced the introduction of 'Tasks' for its AI chatbot ChatGPT. The feature, currently in beta, helps its users schedule future actions and reminders. It is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro subscribers. The launch of this feature indicates that OpenAI is planning to enter into the virtual assistant space rivaling Google Assistant, Apple Siri, and Amazon Alexa.

The 'Tasks' feature allows ChatGPT users to perform specific tasks at a future time. For instance, if you want to buy tickets for your favourite artist's concert, then you can ask 'Tasks' to be reminded of the tickets when they go on sale. Apart from this, you can ask Tasks to perform repetitive actions such as fetching weekly news briefings or daily weather updates.

How to Use Tasks in ChatGPT

To use this feature in ChatGPT, subscribers need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Select '4o with scheduled tasks' from the available models.

Step 2: After choosing the model, you can simply type what you want ChatGPT to do and when you want it to be done.

Step 3: The feature will give you suggestions based on your chats. You always have the option to accept or decline these AI suggestions. All tasks can be organised either directly in chat threads or via an entirely new Tasks section in the profile menu.