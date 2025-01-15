OpenAI Introduces 'Tasks', A Virtual Assistant-Like Feature To Rival Siri and Alexa

Hyderabad: OpenAI on Tuesday announced the introduction of 'Tasks' for its AI chatbot ChatGPT. The feature, currently in beta, helps its users schedule future actions and reminders. It is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro subscribers. The launch of this feature indicates that OpenAI is planning to enter into the virtual assistant space rivaling Google Assistant, Apple Siri, and Amazon Alexa.
The 'Tasks' feature allows ChatGPT users to perform specific tasks at a future time. For instance, if you want to buy tickets for your favourite artist's concert, then you can ask 'Tasks' to be reminded of the tickets when they go on sale. Apart from this, you can ask Tasks to perform repetitive actions such as fetching weekly news briefings or daily weather updates.
How to Use Tasks in ChatGPT
To use this feature in ChatGPT, subscribers need to follow the below-mentioned steps:
Step 1: Select '4o with scheduled tasks' from the available models.
Step 2: After choosing the model, you can simply type what you want ChatGPT to do and when you want it to be done.
Step 3: The feature will give you suggestions based on your chats. You always have the option to accept or decline these AI suggestions. All tasks can be organised either directly in chat threads or via an entirely new Tasks section in the profile menu.
Is 'Tasks' available for Free ChatGPT Users?
Previously, OpenAI released SearchGPT, a ChatGPT-powered web search function for all its paid subscribers with a promise to expand it to free users as well. SearchGPT is now available for all registered ChatGPT users. The Tasks feature, currently, is only available for paid subscribers of the AI chatbot. However, this time, the California-based AI research company has not specified whether it will be introduced for free users in the future. It means that 'Tasks' could be a premium offering limited to paid subscribers.
Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa
The launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 brought in a lot of investments for AI firms. This led to the updation of Alexa with GenAI capabilities, making it relevant and competing against other GenAI-powered chatbots. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, in December last year, said that Alexa's updated version will take actions for users without prompting. This updated version is anticipated to be unveiled in the "coming months".
On the other hand, Apple has merged its 'Apple Intelligence' technology into Siri. This AI technology uses ChatGPT's expertise and asks permission from iOS users before querying the OpenAI service. Apple and OpenAI have a tie-up to offer AI services on Apple products.
