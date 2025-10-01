ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI's Sora 2 Arrives With New Features And Improvements, But Can It Challenge Google Veo 3?

Published : October 1, 2025

Hyderabad: OpenAI on Tuesday unveiled the Sora 2 video generation model to take on Google Veo 3. The new model from ChatGPT maker comes with several new features and improvements, succeeding the first Sora model that was released in February 2024. Just like Veo 3, the Sora 2 also supports audio, features better physics and movements, and can generate hyper-realistic videos. The new model is also capable of generating vertical AI videos. OpenAI has showcased dozens of examples, highlighting new capabilities of Sora 2. It also shared single-sentence text prompts that were said to be used to generate those clips. The videos span multiple shots while keeping the world state consistent across styles, such as cinematic, cartoon, and anime styles. Based on these examples and the Sora 2 announcement video (made with AI), it is evident that OpenAI has made a lot of improvements since the launch of its first AI video generation model. However, the model doesn't seem to trump Gemini Veo 3 and exists only as a fair alternative with audio generation, complex movements, and realistic physics, though there is one interesting feature (Cameo) in Sora 2 where users can insert themselves in a video.