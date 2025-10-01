OpenAI's Sora 2 Arrives With New Features And Improvements, But Can It Challenge Google Veo 3?
OpenAI released Sora 2, an upgraded AI video model with new features, available via an invite-only app.
Published : October 1, 2025 at 8:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI on Tuesday unveiled the Sora 2 video generation model to take on Google Veo 3. The new model from ChatGPT maker comes with several new features and improvements, succeeding the first Sora model that was released in February 2024. Just like Veo 3, the Sora 2 also supports audio, features better physics and movements, and can generate hyper-realistic videos. The new model is also capable of generating vertical AI videos.
OpenAI has showcased dozens of examples, highlighting new capabilities of Sora 2. It also shared single-sentence text prompts that were said to be used to generate those clips.
The videos span multiple shots while keeping the world state consistent across styles, such as cinematic, cartoon, and anime styles. Based on these examples and the Sora 2 announcement video (made with AI), it is evident that OpenAI has made a lot of improvements since the launch of its first AI video generation model. However, the model doesn't seem to trump Gemini Veo 3 and exists only as a fair alternative with audio generation, complex movements, and realistic physics, though there is one interesting feature (Cameo) in Sora 2 where users can insert themselves in a video.
If one were to look closely, the subtle clues of synthetic videos are still present in the Sora 2 results, including the robotic voice, sudden movements by the character in the video, occasional distorted limbs, object stability, and failure to keep human grip consistent with motion.
OpenAI, while claiming that Sora 2 does not morph objects or deform reality to execute a prompt, also acknowledged the model's shortcomings and said, "The model is far from perfect and makes plenty of mistakes, but it is validation that further scaling up neural networks on video data will bring us closer to simulating reality."
Access to the new Sora 2 AI video model will be available for free via a new TikTok-style social media app from OpenAI. It is currently available only for iOS in the US and Canada and can be obtained via an invite. The app allows users to generate AI videos of themselves and share them with friends.
Users can either give the model only a text prompt to generate videos or upload an input video of themselves to place themselves in any other setting, highlighted by the Sora 2 announcement video, which was claimed to be made entirely using AI. Notably, the app would not allow users to generate videos of others (including celebrities) using the Cameo feature. To achieve this, the app asks users to verify their identity before using the feature.