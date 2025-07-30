ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Rolls Out Study Mode In ChatGPT To Encourage Active Learning In Students

Hyderabad: OpenAI's ChatGPT has introduced a new study mode to the AI chatbot. It is designed to assist students with their homework, test preparations, and learning new topics, without directly prompting the answers. The new mode breaks down the problems and encourages students to come up with solutions, and guides them to the right answer. It will be available to all logged-in users. The study mode was built especially for college students.

Notably, the ChatGPT study mode has been released weeks after Google released the Gemini for Education.

Study Mode for ChatGPT

According to a blog post, ChatGPT announced the rollout of study mode, which will be available to all logged-in users from the free, Plus, Pro, and Team tiers. The San Francisco-based AI research company plans to make the new feature available in the ChatGPT Edu tier in the coming weeks.

The company mentions the study mode as a learning experience where the AI chatbot enables users, especially students, to actively engage with the problems and find the solution to them step-by-step.

The study mode can be found in the ChatGPT's tool menu, which also features Canvas and Deep Research features. Once this feature is selected, then the AI chatbot will stop providing direct answers to questions, rather engage the user to come up with solutions.