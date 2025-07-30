OpenAI Rolls Out Study Mode In ChatGPT To Encourage Active Learning In Students

Hyderabad: OpenAI's ChatGPT has introduced a new study mode to the AI chatbot. It is designed to assist students with their homework, test preparations, and learning new topics, without directly prompting the answers. The new mode breaks down the problems and encourages students to come up with solutions, and guides them to the right answer. It will be available to all logged-in users. The study mode was built especially for college students.
Notably, the ChatGPT study mode has been released weeks after Google released the Gemini for Education.
Study Mode for ChatGPT
According to a blog post, ChatGPT announced the rollout of study mode, which will be available to all logged-in users from the free, Plus, Pro, and Team tiers. The San Francisco-based AI research company plans to make the new feature available in the ChatGPT Edu tier in the coming weeks.
study mode in chatgpt is now rolling out to all free, plus, pro, and teams users! 📚🚀— Anshita Saini (@anshitasaini_) July 29, 2025
this has been in the works for a while and i’m so excited we’re getting it out to the world today 🌎 i’ve always felt strongly about making education more accessible and intentional. with… pic.twitter.com/cIsE5GTy9i
The company mentions the study mode as a learning experience where the AI chatbot enables users, especially students, to actively engage with the problems and find the solution to them step-by-step.
The study mode can be found in the ChatGPT's tool menu, which also features Canvas and Deep Research features. Once this feature is selected, then the AI chatbot will stop providing direct answers to questions, rather engage the user to come up with solutions.
The San Francisco-based company mentions that the new feature was made in collaboration with teachers, scientists, and pedagogy, designed to encourage active participation, develop metacognition and self-reflection, and build curiosity. The chatbot also provides actionables and supportive feedback to nurture active learning within the user.
Key Features of Study Mode
Here are the key features of the new study mode:
Interactive prompts: The new AI feature uses Socratic questioning, hints, and self-reflection to encourage active learning in users rather than providing answers outright.
Scaffolded responses: The information is organised into easy-to-follow sections, which highlight the key connections between topics in an engaging manner.
Personalised support: The topics are tailored to the right level for the user, based on questions, which will help to enhance the skill level of the user and have a connection with the previous chats for consistent learning.
Knowledge checks: The AI chatbot will provide quizzes and open-ended questions, along with personalised feedback to track the progress of the user.
Flexibility: Users can easily switch the study mode on and off during a conversation, providing the flexibility to adapt as per the user's learning goals.