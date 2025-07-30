ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Rolls Out Study Mode In ChatGPT To Encourage Active Learning In Students

OpenAI launches Study Mode in ChatGPT. It is developed to encourage active learning in students.

OpenAI Rolls Out Study Mode In ChatGPT To Encourage Active Learning In Students
The ChatGPT's study mode is made especially for college students. (Image Credit: OpenAI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 8:39 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: OpenAI's ChatGPT has introduced a new study mode to the AI chatbot. It is designed to assist students with their homework, test preparations, and learning new topics, without directly prompting the answers. The new mode breaks down the problems and encourages students to come up with solutions, and guides them to the right answer. It will be available to all logged-in users. The study mode was built especially for college students.

Notably, the ChatGPT study mode has been released weeks after Google released the Gemini for Education.

Study Mode for ChatGPT

According to a blog post, ChatGPT announced the rollout of study mode, which will be available to all logged-in users from the free, Plus, Pro, and Team tiers. The San Francisco-based AI research company plans to make the new feature available in the ChatGPT Edu tier in the coming weeks.

The company mentions the study mode as a learning experience where the AI chatbot enables users, especially students, to actively engage with the problems and find the solution to them step-by-step.

The study mode can be found in the ChatGPT's tool menu, which also features Canvas and Deep Research features. Once this feature is selected, then the AI chatbot will stop providing direct answers to questions, rather engage the user to come up with solutions.

The San Francisco-based company mentions that the new feature was made in collaboration with teachers, scientists, and pedagogy, designed to encourage active participation, develop metacognition and self-reflection, and build curiosity. The chatbot also provides actionables and supportive feedback to nurture active learning within the user.

Key Features of Study Mode

Here are the key features of the new study mode:

Interactive prompts: The new AI feature uses Socratic questioning, hints, and self-reflection to encourage active learning in users rather than providing answers outright.

Scaffolded responses: The information is organised into easy-to-follow sections, which highlight the key connections between topics in an engaging manner.

Personalised support: The topics are tailored to the right level for the user, based on questions, which will help to enhance the skill level of the user and have a connection with the previous chats for consistent learning.

Knowledge checks: The AI chatbot will provide quizzes and open-ended questions, along with personalised feedback to track the progress of the user.

Flexibility: Users can easily switch the study mode on and off during a conversation, providing the flexibility to adapt as per the user's learning goals.

Also Read: Snapdragon For India Auto Day 2025: Qualcomm Showcases Roadmap For Smarter And Safer Car Technologies

Hyderabad: OpenAI's ChatGPT has introduced a new study mode to the AI chatbot. It is designed to assist students with their homework, test preparations, and learning new topics, without directly prompting the answers. The new mode breaks down the problems and encourages students to come up with solutions, and guides them to the right answer. It will be available to all logged-in users. The study mode was built especially for college students.

Notably, the ChatGPT study mode has been released weeks after Google released the Gemini for Education.

Study Mode for ChatGPT

According to a blog post, ChatGPT announced the rollout of study mode, which will be available to all logged-in users from the free, Plus, Pro, and Team tiers. The San Francisco-based AI research company plans to make the new feature available in the ChatGPT Edu tier in the coming weeks.

The company mentions the study mode as a learning experience where the AI chatbot enables users, especially students, to actively engage with the problems and find the solution to them step-by-step.

The study mode can be found in the ChatGPT's tool menu, which also features Canvas and Deep Research features. Once this feature is selected, then the AI chatbot will stop providing direct answers to questions, rather engage the user to come up with solutions.

The San Francisco-based company mentions that the new feature was made in collaboration with teachers, scientists, and pedagogy, designed to encourage active participation, develop metacognition and self-reflection, and build curiosity. The chatbot also provides actionables and supportive feedback to nurture active learning within the user.

Key Features of Study Mode

Here are the key features of the new study mode:

Interactive prompts: The new AI feature uses Socratic questioning, hints, and self-reflection to encourage active learning in users rather than providing answers outright.

Scaffolded responses: The information is organised into easy-to-follow sections, which highlight the key connections between topics in an engaging manner.

Personalised support: The topics are tailored to the right level for the user, based on questions, which will help to enhance the skill level of the user and have a connection with the previous chats for consistent learning.

Knowledge checks: The AI chatbot will provide quizzes and open-ended questions, along with personalised feedback to track the progress of the user.

Flexibility: Users can easily switch the study mode on and off during a conversation, providing the flexibility to adapt as per the user's learning goals.

Also Read: Snapdragon For India Auto Day 2025: Qualcomm Showcases Roadmap For Smarter And Safer Car Technologies

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OPENAIAICHATGPTCHATGPT STUDY MODE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.