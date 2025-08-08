OpenAI Launches GPT-5, Claims To Bring 'PhD-Level Intelligence' To Every ChatGPT User

Hyderabad: OpenAI has rolled out its latest large language model (LLM), GPT-5. It is claimed to be the smartest, fastest, and most useful model from the AI company, bringing expert-level intelligence to its users. According to OpenAI, GPT-5 not only outperforms its previous models on benchmarks but also exhibits a significant reduction in hallucinations, improved instruction following, and reduced sycophancy. This enhances the AI model’s performance in three areas where ChatGPT is most commonly used, including writing, coding, and health.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says that GPT-5 puts PhD-level knowledge on every topic in everyone’s reach. "GPT-5 is the first time that it really feels like you're talking to an expert in any topic,” he said. "It reminds me of when the iPhone went from those giant, old pixels to the Retina Display.”

GPT-5 will be available to all users. The new model is set as the new default LLM in ChatGPT, replacing GPT-4o, OpenAI o3, OpenAI o4-mini, GPT-4.1, and GPT-4.5. Users simply need to log in to their ChatGPT account and start using the new model. Although it may take some time before the rollout reaches every user. Those who are willing to pay will have access to GPT-5 Pro, which will provide advanced reasoning and comprehensive and accurate answers.

GPT-5: Improvements in Writing, Coding, Health

Writing: The GPT-5, compared to its previous models, is claimed to have an improved writing structure and flow. It can be used to draft and edit reports, emails, memos, and much more.

Coding: OpenAI claims that the GPT-5 model comes with enhancements in complex front-end generation and debugging large repositories. The new AI model is claimed to create visually appealing and engaging websites, apps, and games. For instance, the AI research company made a rolling ball minigame using a simple text prompt. The game is named “Jumping Ball Runner”, in which the user has to jump over the obstacles to survive as long as possible.

Prompt: Create a single-page app in a single HTML file with the following requirements:

- Name: Jumping Ball Runner

- Goal: Jump over obstacles to survive as long as possible.

- Features: Increasing speed, high score tracking, a retry button, and funny sounds for actions and events.

- The UI should be colourful, with parallax scrolling backgrounds.

- The characters should look cartoonish and be fun to watch.

- The game should be enjoyable for everyone.

The new AI model was asked to make a Lo-Fi Visualiser in Windows 96 Chrome with sliders for speed, glow, and density, along with pixel buttons and a hue wheel.

Jumping Ball Runner (Image Credit: OpenAI)

Prompt: Generate a React + Canvas “Lo-Fi Visualiser” that animates bars and waves to a vaporwave track (no file uploads, use a bundled tone); provide 3 visual styles (bars, dots, grid) and sliders for speed, density, and glow; surround with a Windows-’96 chrome (reminiscent of the file explorer interface), pixel buttons, and a hue wheel to recolour the scene.

Health: The company claims that GPT-5 scored significantly higher than its previous models on HealthBench, which is an evaluation based on real-life scenarios and physician-defined criteria. While it is not a substitute for professional medical advice, OpenAI says that it can serve as a thoughtful partner—helping users understand medical information, ask better questions, and make informed decisions.

How GPT-5 is different from its previous models

Apart from having reduced hallucinations, the company claims that the responses from the GPT-5 are 45 per cent less likely to have a factual error compared to GPT-4o. In terms of reasoning, the responses from the GPT-5 are 80 per cent less likely to have a factual error compared to the OpenAI o3 model.

Meanwhile, GPT-5 Pro replaces the OpenAI o3 Pro, and is the flagship version of the powerful GPT-5.

Customise ChatGPT using GPT-5: The San Francisco-based AI research company now comes with four new preset personalities for all ChatGPT users. This includes Cynic, Robot, Listener, and Nerd colour options. These themes can be adjusted anytime in settings, matching the user’s communication style.

Moreover, all users will get access to ChatGPT voice, with limits in place for free users.

Biological Risk: ChatGPT can provide information on biology and chemistry in an advanced format. It is beneficial for students and researchers to gain more knowledge about the subject matter. But there are instances when this extensive information can be misused by users, such as creating weapons or drugs. So, to curb this issue, OpenAI has integrated strong safeguards to sufficiently minimise the biological risks.

GPT-5: Usage Limit

The GPT-5 is available to all Plus, Pro, Team, and Free users; access to Enterprise and Edu will be made available within a week. Plus, Pro, and Team users can start coding with GPT-5 in the Codex CLI, just by signing in with ChatGPT.

Lo-Fi Visualiser Windows 96 (Image Credit: OpenAI)

The major difference between free and paid users of GPT-5 is the usage limit. Free users will have full access to the AI model, but with a limited usage limit. Once free users hit their daily limit, ChatGPT will automatically switch to GPT-5 mini, which is a lighter yet highly capable version of GPT-5. Plus Team, Enterprise, and Edu users will have a higher usage limit compared to free users. Meanwhile, Pro users will get unlimited access to GPT-5 and GPT-5 Pro.

ChatGPT subscription

The Plus plan of the latest AI model will cost $20 (around Rs 1,800) per month for subscribers, the Pro plan is priced at $200 (around Rs 18,000) per month, and the Team plan can be billed on a monthly or annual basis, costing $25 (around Rs 2,100) per user every month if billed annually or $30 (around Rs 2,600) per user every month if billed monthly.