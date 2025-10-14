ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Launches AI-Powered UPI Payments Pilot Programme With BigBasket, Axis Bank, Airtel Payments

Hyderabad: OpenAI has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) and Razorpay to launch a pilot programme that enables users to make UPI payments directly via ChatGPT. This initiative will test how artificial intelligence (AI) can handle real financial transactions. It includes exploring products to completing purchases, while ensuring that user data and passwords remain protected.

Under this pilot programme, users will be able to chat with ChatGPT, browse products, and make secure UPI payments within the same conversation —without switching to another app or webpage.

The feature is currently in its trial phase and is functional with BigBasket becoming the first platform to support this integration. Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank are the official banking partners of the initiative.

Harshil Mahur, CEO of Razorpay, said on this occasion, “Agentic payments are the next big step in AI innovation. We’re turning AI assistants from simple discovery tools into full shopping companions.”

How does this work?

The pilot programme will use the existing UPI authentication layers, which include biometric and PIN-based verification. It is worth noting that ChatGPT will not have access to a user’s UPI PIN or password. Users will approve their online transactions via their registered banking app or UPI ID, which will keep sensitive data completely secure.