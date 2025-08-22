ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Moves Court To Expose Meta-Musk Collution In $97 Bn Takeover Bid

OpenAI's lawyers subpoenaed Meta in June for documents concerning its possible role in Musk's $97 billion bid ( IANS Photo )

New Delhi: AI company OpenAI has urged a US court to force tech giant Meta into sharing evidence of any coordinated plans with Elon Musk and xAI regarding the acquisition or investment in the ChatGPT-maker.

A brief filed in Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI made the request public, according to a report by Techcrunch. The brief showed that OpenAI's lawyers subpoenaed Meta in June for documents concerning its possible role in Musk's $97 billion bid to acquire the startup in February 2025. OpenAI had rejected Musk’s bid then.

OpenAI’s lawyers claimed that Musk communicated with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg regarding xAI’s bid to acquire OpenAI, including discussions on potential financing arrangements or investments.

Meta opposed OpenAI's initial subpoena in July, and OpenAI's lawyers are now seeking a court order to acquire the evidence. If OpenAI obtains any such evidence, it plans to use it while arguing in Musk’s other lawsuit against the company.

Amid OpenAI's conflict with Musk, Meta has made substantial investments in developing advanced AI models. In 2023, Meta executives worked hard to create an AI model to surpass OpenAI’s GPT-4, court filings in a separate case revealed.