OpenAI Launches GPT-4o Image Generation Feature For Free ChatGPT Users

Hyderabad: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced on Tuesday that the image generation feature in ChatGPT will now be available to all free users. This update was shared via Altman's official X handle, which wrote, "ChatGPT image gen is now rolled out to all free users!"

Initially, the company delayed making ChatGPT's built-in image generator for free users. A few days ago, the Studio Ghibli-inspired images released by the AI chatbox sparked a viral trend. On March 31, the California-based AI research company experienced a surge in user activity. Seeing this, Altman revealed that ChatGPT gained one million users within an hour which is equal to its five-day growth.

"The ChatGPT launch 26 months ago was one of the craziest viral moments I'd ever seen, and we added one million users in five days. We added one million users in the last hour," he posted on X on March 31.

OpenAI integrated the image generation feature into ChatGPT last week, enabling users to create images directly within the app using the latest GPT-4o model. The latest image generation gained widespread popularity, as social media platforms are flooded with images generated in Japan's famous animation studio, Studio Ghibli, after the launch of this feature. Notably, Sam Altman joined the trend, as users shared their anime-style transformed visuals online. Originally, this feature was exclusively available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro and Team subscribers only.

A few days ago, an X post shared by Altman highlighted the growing popularity of the new feature. His post stated, "Images in ChatGPT are wayyyy more popular than we expected (and we had pretty high expectations). Rollout to our free tier is unfortunately going to be delayed for a while (sic)."

OpenAI has implemented some restrictions on image generation for both paid and free users to manage the immense strain it would put on the company's hardware, Altman explained.

"It's super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT. But our GPUs are melting. We are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. hopefully won't be long! ChatGPT free tier will get 3 generations per day soon," he wrote in an X post.

