OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Pro For Research-Grade Intelligence Works At $200 Per Month

Hyderabad: OpenAI has launched a new version of its popular chatbot, called ChatGPT Pro, aimed towards researchers, engineers, and other professionals who use "research-grade intelligence" every day to work faster and stay ahead in AI advancements.

Priced at $200 per month, the new tier includes unlimited access to the company's "smartest model-- OpenAI o1" alongside OpenAI o1-mini, GPT-4o, and Advanced Voice. Additionally, the ChatGPT Pro subscription comes with OpenAI o1 pro mode-- "a version of o1 that uses more compute to think harder and provide even better answers to the hardest problems".

OpenAI says that 01 pro mode is designed for reliable responses, particularly excelling in data science, programming, and case law. It outperforms previous versions (o1 and o1-preview) in challenging ML benchmarks, especially in math, science, and coding. Users can select o1 pro mode in the model picker for detailed responses.

OpenAI says that it plans to add more powerful and compute-intensive productivity features to this plan in the future. The newly introduced ChatGPT Pro tier will exist alongside OpenAI's $25 per month Team subscription, $20 per month ChatGPT Plus subscription, and Free subscription.

ChatGPT subscriptions

For $0 a month, ChatGPT (free version) offers access to GPT-4o mini, standard voice mode, limited access to GPT-4o, file uploads, advanced data analysis, web browsing, and image generation in addition to the use of custom GPTs.

The $20 per month ChatGPT Plus offers everything available in the Free plan in addition to advanced voice mode, limited access to o1 and o1-mini, opportunities to test new features, and the ability to create custom GPTs. It also comes with extended limits on messaging, file uploads, advanced data analysis, and image generation.

The $25 per month Team subscription of ChatGPT offers everything in Plus with higher message limits on GPT-4, GPT-4o, and tools like DALL·E, web browsing, data analysis, and more. It also comes with an admin console for workspace management.

The $200 per month ChatGPT Pro also offers everything in Plus in addition to unlimited access to advanced voice and unlimited access to o1, o1-mini, and GPT-4o. It also offers access to the o1 pro mode.