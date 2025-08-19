OpenAI Launches 'ChatGPT Go' Plan In India At Rs 399: Details, Features, How To Subscribe

New Delhi: Targeting the second biggest market globally, OpenAI has announced ChatGPT Go for India, its new subscription plan priced at Rs 399 a month that offers increased message limits, image generation and file uploads.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company also announced that all ChatGPT subscriptions can be paid through UPI, a move that will make it easier for users across India to access OpenAI's advanced AI tools.
"OpenAI is today introducing ChatGPT Go, a new subscription plan designed to make advanced AI tools more accessible and affordable to users throughout India, as the adoption of OpenAI's tools grows rapidly across the country," according to a release.
Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, also announced the India subscription plan in a post on X. "We just launched ChatGPT Go in India, a new subscription tier that gives users in India more access to our most popular features: 10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared with our free tier. All for Rs. 399," he wrote in a post on Tuesday.
In another post, Turley said making ChatGPT more affordable has been a "key ask from users" and said they would learn from the feedback they receive from Indian users before expanding to other countries. "All users in India will now see prices for subscriptions in Indian Rupees, and can now pay through UPI," he announced in another X post.
Turley said OpenAI has been inspired by how millions of people in India use ChatGPT daily for learning, work, creativity, and problem-solving. "With ChatGPT Go, we're excited to make these capabilities even more accessible and easier to pay for through UPI," he said.
ChatGPT Go Plan Features
ChatGPT Go offers users in India more access to popular features, including higher message limits, image generation, file uploads and memory, powered by GPT-5 with enhanced Indic language support. Compared to the free plan, ChatGPT Go would offer 10 times higher message limits, image generation, and file or image uploads with GPT-5. "ChatGPT Go is designed for people in India who want greater access to ChatGPT's advanced capabilities at a more affordable price," the release said.
The new plan is in addition to existing subscription tiers, including ChatGPT Plus (Rs 1,999 per month), which offers priority access, faster performance, and higher usage limits for heavy users.
For professionals and enterprises who need the highest scale, customisation, and access to the most advanced models, OpenAI has ChatGPT Pro (at Rs 19,900 per month).
How To Sign Up For ChatGPT Go
- Log into ChatGPT.
- Click on your profile icon
- Then go to Upgrade Plan.
- Select Try Go.
India 'Incredibly Fast-Growing' Market
India, currently OpenAI's second-largest market, could soon become its largest globally, CEO Sam Altman said earlier this month as the company rolled out its next-generation model, GPT-5.
Describing India as an "incredibly fast-growing" market, Altman noted the remarkable pace at which Indian citizens and businesses are adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI).
"India is our second-largest market in the world after the US, and it may well become our largest market. It's incredibly fast-growing, but what users are doing with AI, what citizens of India are doing with AI, is really quite remarkable," Altman had said.
