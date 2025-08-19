ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Launches 'ChatGPT Go' Plan In India At Rs 399: Details, Features, How To Subscribe

New Delhi: Targeting the second biggest market globally, OpenAI has announced ChatGPT Go for India, its new subscription plan priced at Rs 399 a month that offers increased message limits, image generation and file uploads.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company also announced that all ChatGPT subscriptions can be paid through UPI, a move that will make it easier for users across India to access OpenAI's advanced AI tools.

"OpenAI is today introducing ChatGPT Go, a new subscription plan designed to make advanced AI tools more accessible and affordable to users throughout India, as the adoption of OpenAI's tools grows rapidly across the country," according to a release.

Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, also announced the India subscription plan in a post on X. "We just launched ChatGPT Go in India, a new subscription tier that gives users in India more access to our most popular features: 10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared with our free tier. All for Rs. 399," he wrote in a post on Tuesday.

In another post, Turley said making ChatGPT more affordable has been a "key ask from users" and said they would learn from the feedback they receive from Indian users before expanding to other countries. "All users in India will now see prices for subscriptions in Indian Rupees, and can now pay through UPI," he announced in another X post.

Turley said OpenAI has been inspired by how millions of people in India use ChatGPT daily for learning, work, creativity, and problem-solving. "With ChatGPT Go, we're excited to make these capabilities even more accessible and easier to pay for through UPI," he said.