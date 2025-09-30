ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Introduces Parental Control To ChatGPT, Allowing Parents To Keep Check On Their Children

OpenAI clearly mentioned that parents will not have access to their teens’ conversations ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: OpenAI rolled out a new tool named parental controls for its AI chatbot, ChatGPT. The company mentioned that parents will now be able to know what their children are doing on the chatbot. It will enable parents to control its features and set limits. They will also be able to link their ChatGPT accounts with their children’s accounts to enhance their safety.

Parental control is a part of a wider effort by the company to safeguard children and teenagers from inappropriate responses drafted by ChatGPT. OpenAI is also developing an AI-powered age detection system, which will predict whether a user is under the age of 18 and apply age-appropriate settings.

Why was this feature rolled out?

The parental controls feature was rolled out following a lawsuit filed against OpenAI by a California couple, who alleged that ChatGPT encouraged their teenage child to take his own life.

Matt and Maria Raine, who were the parents of the deceased 16-year-old Adam Raine, who died in April, included chat logs between Adam and ChatGPT, which showcased him expressing suicidal thoughts. The couple argued that the AI chatbot validated Adam’s self-destructive thoughts.

Parental Control: How it works?

OpenAI mentioned that to link an account, the parent or the teen can send an invitation via parental controls, and the other party needs to accept the invitation to get set up. Parents will be notified if their teens disconnect their accounts.