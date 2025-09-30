OpenAI Introduces Parental Control To ChatGPT, Allowing Parents To Keep Check On Their Children
Now parents will be able to see their children's activity on ChatGPT and also control a few features as per their needs.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 5:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI rolled out a new tool named parental controls for its AI chatbot, ChatGPT. The company mentioned that parents will now be able to know what their children are doing on the chatbot. It will enable parents to control its features and set limits. They will also be able to link their ChatGPT accounts with their children’s accounts to enhance their safety.
Parental control is a part of a wider effort by the company to safeguard children and teenagers from inappropriate responses drafted by ChatGPT. OpenAI is also developing an AI-powered age detection system, which will predict whether a user is under the age of 18 and apply age-appropriate settings.
Why was this feature rolled out?
The parental controls feature was rolled out following a lawsuit filed against OpenAI by a California couple, who alleged that ChatGPT encouraged their teenage child to take his own life.
Matt and Maria Raine, who were the parents of the deceased 16-year-old Adam Raine, who died in April, included chat logs between Adam and ChatGPT, which showcased him expressing suicidal thoughts. The couple argued that the AI chatbot validated Adam’s self-destructive thoughts.
Introducing parental controls in ChatGPT.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 29, 2025
Now parents and teens can link accounts to automatically get stronger safeguards for teens. Parents also gain tools to adjust features & set limits that work for their family.
Rolling out to all ChatGPT users today on web, mobile soon. pic.twitter.com/kcAB8fGAWG
Parental Control: How it works?
OpenAI mentioned that to link an account, the parent or the teen can send an invitation via parental controls, and the other party needs to accept the invitation to get set up. Parents will be notified if their teens disconnect their accounts.
In the blog, OpenAI clearly mentioned that parents will not have access to their teens’ conversations, except in rare cases when the system and trained reviewers will detect possible signs of a serious safety risk. In such a case, parents will be notified that their teen child needs support.
Parental Control: Features
Reduce sensitive content: This feature adds extra safeguards to help protect teens from graphic content and viral challenges. It will be on by default when a teen’s account is linked to a parent’s account.
Memory: Parents can control whether ChatGPT should remember past chats for more personalised responses.
Model training: Using this feature, parents can control whether the conversations done in the AI chatbot can be used to improve OpenAI models.
Quiet hours: It will allow parents to set specific times when a teen cannot use ChatGPT.
Voice: Parents can turn off access to voice mode for their teen’s account.
Image generation: It allows parents to turn off image generation or editing using ChatGPT.