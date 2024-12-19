ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT To WhatsApp: Here's How It Works

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT on WhatsApp which is in its experimental stages, with the motive to make the AI chatbot more accessible to wider audience.

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT To WhatsApp: How Does It Works
ChatGPT on WhatsApp will currently support text-based conversations only. (Pexels)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced the experimental launch of ChatGPT on Whatsapp. Users in the US and Canada can call 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) to speak directly with the AI. The chatbot is also available everywhere over WhatsApp on the same phone number for a text conversation.

ChatGPT on Whatsapp: How Does it Work?

The experimental service has a free cap usage of 15 minutes for phone calls and a daily limit for WhatsApp messages. OpenAI says that these limitations will be adjusted based on the system's capacity. Users will get notification alerts when they are about the hit their daily or monthly usage limits.

Currently, the ChatGPT service for WhatsApp will only support text-based conversations, features such as logging into the ChatGPT account, personalised settings, conducting searches, and chatting with images are not available. Moreover, users will not be able to add ChatGPT on Whatsapp group chats.

The database for ChatGPT on WhatsApp has information till October 2023, meaning that the AI chatbot will not be able to provide answers for events or updates beyond that date.

The integration of ChatGPT over landlines and WhatsApp seems like the company's goal of making its chatbot more accessible and reaching out to a wider audience.

New ChatGPT features

Just recently, OpenAI introduced SearchGPT for all its free users, expanding the feature that was previously limited to premium users of the AI chatbot. It is a search-based feature that helps users get answers to their queries from the web, complete with contextual information and links to sources. This makes answers given by ChatGPT more reliable and relevant.

With SearchGPT, users can now get better search results and AI summaries. Additionally, users can integrate SearchGPT into their browsers by making it their default search engine. The company has also optimised their mobile app for a better search experience.

