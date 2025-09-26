ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Pulse To Help You Start Your Day With Personalised Reports

The ChatGPT’s Pulse feature is currently available only to ChatGPT Pro users. ( Image Credit: OpenAI )

Published : September 26, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST

Hyderabad: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced the launch of the Pulse feature in ChatGPT for Pro subscribers. This feature aims to make the start of the day efficient for users by generating personalised reports overnight. The Pulse gathers data from the user’s email, calendar, and other apps overnight and creates a personalised report every morning. It makes the chatbot work like a smart assistant. It provides information every morning in 5-10 short, brief cards based on the user’s news preferences, meetings, travel plans, and favourite things. Each card contains AI-generated images and text, which the user can explore or ask ChatGPT for details. How does this feature work? The Pulse feature is also aimed at encouraging users to check ChatGPT first thing in the morning, similar to social media or news apps. The real potential of this feature is revealed when a user connects their Gmail account and Google Calendar.