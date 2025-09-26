OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Pulse To Help You Start Your Day With Personalised Reports
The Pulse feature provides information in 5-10 short, brief cards based on the user’s news preferences, meetings, travel plans, or any favourite things every morning.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced the launch of the Pulse feature in ChatGPT for Pro subscribers. This feature aims to make the start of the day efficient for users by generating personalised reports overnight.
The Pulse gathers data from the user’s email, calendar, and other apps overnight and creates a personalised report every morning. It makes the chatbot work like a smart assistant. It provides information every morning in 5-10 short, brief cards based on the user’s news preferences, meetings, travel plans, and favourite things. Each card contains AI-generated images and text, which the user can explore or ask ChatGPT for details.
How does this feature work?
The Pulse feature is also aimed at encouraging users to check ChatGPT first thing in the morning, similar to social media or news apps. The real potential of this feature is revealed when a user connects their Gmail account and Google Calendar.
Now in preview: ChatGPT Pulse— OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 25, 2025
This is a new experience where ChatGPT can proactively deliver personalized daily updates from your chats, feedback, and connected apps like your calendar.
Rolling out to Pro users on mobile today. pic.twitter.com/tWqdUIjNn3
Then every night, the Pulse feature will scan the user’s inbox, highlight important emails, and create an agenda for morning meetings. Moreover, if a user turns on ChatGPT’s memory, then with the help of their past conversations, the AI chatbot can offer even more personalised suggestions. Another highlight of the Pulse feature is the “Great, that’s it for today” message, which prevents users from endless scrolling.
Who can get this feature?
The ChatGPT’s Pulse feature is currently available only to ChatGPT Pro users, which is priced at a membership fee of $200 per month. The San Francisco-based AI research company will roll out this feature to the Plus users once its performance improves.
OpenAI also states that in the future, users will be able to use ChatGPT’s Pulse to perform tasks like restaurant bookings or email drafting.
Apart from this, recently OpenAI announced safety upgrades to ChatGPT, including parental controls and expert–guided improvements. This update came after OpenAI was sued for the death of a 16-year-old who allegedly discussed methods of suicide with ChatGPT on several occasions. After this, the company explained how it will enhance its AI models and will recognise and respond to signs of mental and emotional distress, guided by expert input.