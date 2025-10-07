ETV Bharat / technology

ChatGPT Users Can Now Access Apps Like Canva, Booking.Com, And Spotify Directly In Conversations

Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced the introduction of apps inside ChatGPT, allowing users to access them while talking to the AI chatbot. Users will be able to call them by name or let ChatGPT suggest them as per the context of the conversation. In a blog post, OpenAI explained that apps will respond to natural language and include interactive interfaces in the chat.

"For ChatGPT users, apps meet you in the chat and adapt to your context to help you create, learn, and do more," OpenAI said.

ChatGPT users on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans can log in to the service and access these apps. The first set of apps includes Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, Spotify, and Zillow. OpenAI says that it plans to onboard more pilot partners later this year.

How to use apps in ChatGPT

To access apps inside ChatGPT, users simply need to name the app in the conversation with the AI chatbot, with commands like “Spotify, make a playlist for my party this Friday,” pushing ChatGPT to automatically surface the app. The first time you use an app, ChatGPT will prompt you to connect so you know what data may be shared with the app.