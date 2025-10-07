ChatGPT Users Can Now Access Apps Like Canva, Booking.Com, And Spotify Directly In Conversations
OpenAI has enabled app integration within ChatGPT, allowing users to access and interact with third-party apps directly through natural language conversation.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced the introduction of apps inside ChatGPT, allowing users to access them while talking to the AI chatbot. Users will be able to call them by name or let ChatGPT suggest them as per the context of the conversation. In a blog post, OpenAI explained that apps will respond to natural language and include interactive interfaces in the chat.
"For ChatGPT users, apps meet you in the chat and adapt to your context to help you create, learn, and do more," OpenAI said.
ChatGPT users on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans can log in to the service and access these apps. The first set of apps includes Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, Spotify, and Zillow. OpenAI says that it plans to onboard more pilot partners later this year.
How to use apps in ChatGPT
To access apps inside ChatGPT, users simply need to name the app in the conversation with the AI chatbot, with commands like “Spotify, make a playlist for my party this Friday,” pushing ChatGPT to automatically surface the app. The first time you use an app, ChatGPT will prompt you to connect so you know what data may be shared with the app.
ChatGPT can also suggest apps when they’re relevant to the conversation. For instance, it will surface Zillow as a suggestion when the user talks about buying a new home, allowing them to browse listings that match their budget on an interactive map right inside ChatGPT.
The chatbot lets users interact with apps through conversation. For instance, users can start with an outline and ask Canva to transform that into a slide deck, or take a course with Coursera and ask ChatGPT to elaborate on something in the video.
Notably, apps in ChatGPT are currently available only in English and outside of the EU. However, the company expects to offer them to EU users soon.
Developers can start making apps for ChatGPT
OpenAI says that developers can start building apps for ChatGPT with their new Apps SDK, available in preview, to reach 800 million ChatGPT users. The Apps SDK preview is being released as an open standard built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP). OpenAI has also provided documentation for guidelines and example apps. To test these apps, developers can simply use the Developer Mode in ChatGPT.
Later this year, the company will begin accepting app submissions for review and publication and will share more details on how developers can monetise their apps.