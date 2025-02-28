GPT-4.5: OpenAI Introduces Its Most Powerful AI Model That Understands Human Needs: How To Use

Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced GPT-4.5, its "largest and best" model for chat, which it claims can recognise patterns, draw connections, and generate creative insights without reasoning. Released as a research preview to Pro users and developers worldwide, the GPT-4.5 is able to understand human needs and intent while performing better than GPT-4o, OpenAI o1, and OpenAI o3-mini.

GPT-4.5 vs other GPT models

OpenAI says that GPT-4.5 is equipped with advanced AI capabilities, achieved by scaling two complementary paradigms-- unsupervised learning and reasoning. While the former increases world model accuracy and intuition, the latter helps it think and produce a chain of thought before giving a response, allowing it to tackle complex STEM or logic problems.

GPT‑4.5 serves as an example of scaling unsupervised learning by scaling up compute and data, along with architecture and optimisation innovations, the company says, adding that it sports broader knowledge and a deeper understanding of the world, leading to reduced hallucinations and more reliability across a wide range of topics.

Accuracy and Hallucination scores of GPT-4.5 (OpenAI)

According to OpenAI, GPT-4.5 showcases 62.5 per cent on SimpleQA Accuracy and only a 37.1 per cent SimpleQA Hallucination Rate. The following table includes the model evaluation scores for GPT-4/5, GPT-4o, and OpenAI o3-mini (high):

Task GPT-4.5 GPT-4o OpenAI o3-mini (high) GPQA (science) 71.4% 53.6% 79.7% AIME '24 (math) 36.7% 9.3% 87.3% MMLU (multilingual) 85.1% 81.5% 81.1% MMMU (multimodal) 74.4% 69.1% - SWE-Lancer Diamond (coding)* 32.6% 23.3% 10.8% $186,125 $138,750 $89,625 SWE-Bench Verified (coding)* 38.0% 30.7% 61.0%

GPT-4.5 and human interactions

OpenAI says that it developed new, scalable techniques for GPT‑4.5, which enable training larger and more powerful models with data derived from smaller models. These techniques improve GPT‑4.5’s steerability, understanding of nuance, and natural conversation.

GPT-4.5 understand human intent better (OpenAI)

"Combining deep understanding of the world with improved collaboration results in a model that integrates ideas naturally in warm and intuitive conversations that are more attuned to human collaboration," OpenAI says. "GPT‑4.5 has a better understanding of what humans mean and interprets subtle cues or implicit expectations with greater nuance and EQ."

"GPT‑4.5 also shows stronger aesthetic intuition and creativity. It excels at helping with writing and design," OpenAI adds.

How to use GPT-4.5 in ChatGPT

GPT-4.5 has been added to the model picker in ChatGPT on the web, mobile, and desktop. However, it is accessible only to ChatGPT Pro users. OpenAI will begin rolling out the GPT-4.5 model to Plus and Team users next week, and then Enterprise and Edu users the following week.

Notably, the new model has access to the "latest up-to-date information with search, supports file and image uploads, and can use canvas to work on writing and code". However, it does not currently support multimodal features, such as Voice Mode, video, and screen sharing in ChatGPT.

OpenAI is also previewing GPT‑4.5 in the Chat Completions API, Assistants API, and Batch API to developers on all paid usage tiers⁠. "The model supports key features like function calling, Structured Outputs, streaming, and system messages. It also supports vision capabilities through image inputs," OpenAI explains.