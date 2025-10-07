ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI DevDay 2025: From ChatGPT Apps To AgentKit For Developers And New Models, Everything To Know

ChatGPT Apps : Starting with Canva, Booking.com, Coursera, Expedia, Figma, Spotify, and Zillow, ChatGPT will now allow users to access applications within chat. Users can either type the app's name to access it, or ChatGPT could suggest the application based on the conversation context. Users will be able to perform app actions using text prompts. OpenAI plans to add more apps to the list later this year.

The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company also announced two new, cheaper models and a new developer-focused toolkit called AgentKit to help build, deploy, and optimise agentic workflows. Additionally, it made GPT-5 Pro, Sora 2, and Sora 2 Pro available via API (application programming interface). Let's take a look at every announcement.

Hyderabad: OpenAI on Monday hosted the third edition of its DevDay developer conference, where it made multiple announcements for both end-users and developers. The biggest highlight of the event was ChatGPT's new ability to let users access third-party applications within conversations, which could effectively turn the chatbot into a full-fledged operating system.

Apps SDK: OpenAI also announced a new Apps SDK (software development kit) to let developers build and test apps for ChatGPT. The preview version of the Apps SDK is being released as an open standard built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP). OpenAI has also provided guidelines as well as example apps for developers. The company will start accepting app submissions for review and publication later this year. It will share details about the monetisation of these apps soon.

AgentKit for Developers: OpenAI wants to make it easy for developers to "build, deploy, and optimise agents" as its new AgentKit eliminates the need to use fragmented tools, custom connectors, and manual pipelines. Notably, AI agents are tools that take actions on the user's behalf to complete tasks across apps and services.

Sora 2 and Sora 2 Pro in API: OpenAI has also made its latest video generation models, Sora 2 and Sora 2 Pro, available via API. Both models are capable of generating landscape and portrait videos of up to 12 seconds. Notably, the showcased video input and image-to-video of real people is not supported at the time. Sora 2, available at the price of $0.1 per second of generated video, can generate videos in 1280x720 pixels resolution, whereas Sora 2 Pro, available at $0.3 per second, supports up to 1792x1024 pixels resolution videos.

GPT-5 Pro in API: OpenAI also released GPT-5 Pro via API. The model is designed to use more computational resources for deeper reasoning and more comprehensive responses. Available through the Responses API, it will cost $15 for one million input tokens and $120 for one million output tokens, placing it high on the pricing front.

New, cheaper models: At the DevDay 2025, OpenAI also unveiled two new, cheaper models, which include:

gpt-image-1-mini: A smaller image generation model that is 80 per cent less expensive than the large model

gpt-realtime-mini: A smaller voice model that is 70 per cent less expensive than the large model

Codex for Everyone: Announced earlier this year, OpenAI Codex is now publicly available for everyone with new features. It is a cloud-based AI tool for software engineering tasks that runs in its own sandbox environment and can answer questions about a codebase, fix bugs, and suggest pull requests for code review. The tool now also includes Slack integration and admin monitoring dashboards.